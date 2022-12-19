Home Technology Epic Games “Sable” is free for 24 hours for a limited time, a highly acclaimed masterpiece of open world exploration | 4Gamers
The 4th day of Epic Games Christmas limited free chain giveaway event, the 4th free game is finally not the repeated limited free game, but the story exploration masterpiece “Sable” (Sable) launched in 2021, for a 24-hour time limit free.

“Shabei” is an exploration game, telling the story of a girl traveling in the desert open world environment, riding a floating locomotive to explore one sand dune after another, the ruins of ancient civilizations can be seen everywhere in the game, and players can play through Explore the world freely in different ways such as climbing, jumping, floating, gliding, etc., meet other nomads, explore long-forgotten secrets in the world, and more importantly, know who you really are under the mask.

The Epic Games Store “Sabe” is free for a limited time only for 24 hours, until Deadline at 00:00 on December 20which can be stored permanently after receipt.

After the day changes, another new free game will unlock, and Epic Games will be giving away a free game every day at the end of the year.

