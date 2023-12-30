Epic Games’ “Saints Row” is free for a limited time for one day, build a new criminal empire in the city of Santo Ireso | news

Epic Games Offers Limited Time Free Download of “Saints Row”

In a special New Year’s Eve promotion, Epic Games is giving away the 2022 reboot of “Saints Row” for free. Developed by Volition, the game will only be available for download on December 31st, 2023. Players will be able to add it to their Epic Games Store collection and keep it forever.

The reboot of “Saints Row” features a new story set in the city of Santo Ireso. Players take on the role of the boss of the future and, with the help of various characters, form the “Saints” to combat rival gangs and establish their own criminal empire.

The free redemption period for “Saints Row” ends at 00:00 on January 1st, 2024. Gamers are encouraged to act quickly to claim their free copy.

To download your free copy of “Saints Row,” visit the Epic Games Store. This limited-time offer is not to be missed.

