Home » Epic Games’ “Saints Row” is free for a limited time for one day, build a new criminal empire in the city of Santo Ireso | news
Technology

Epic Games’ “Saints Row” is free for a limited time for one day, build a new criminal empire in the city of Santo Ireso | news

by admin
Epic Games’ “Saints Row” is free for a limited time for one day, build a new criminal empire in the city of Santo Ireso | news

Epic Games Offers Limited Time Free Download of “Saints Row”

In a special New Year’s Eve promotion, Epic Games is giving away the 2022 reboot of “Saints Row” for free. Developed by Volition, the game will only be available for download on December 31st, 2023. Players will be able to add it to their Epic Games Store collection and keep it forever.

The reboot of “Saints Row” features a new story set in the city of Santo Ireso. Players take on the role of the boss of the future and, with the help of various characters, form the “Saints” to combat rival gangs and establish their own criminal empire.

The free redemption period for “Saints Row” ends at 00:00 on January 1st, 2024. Gamers are encouraged to act quickly to claim their free copy.

To download your free copy of “Saints Row,” visit the Epic Games Store. This limited-time offer is not to be missed.

See also  Overwatch 2 is the lowest rated game on Steam

You may also like

Find the best PC speakers for gaming, home...

These devices translate audio and text in real...

Hidden movie and TV apps for iPhone: 2...

Deep Dive: AI, Climate, Twitter, PFAS – These...

How to schedule New Year messages from WhatsApp

The December update of Windows 10 quietly removed...

SwapSolar technology and 3-in-1 fridge • Techzilla

SpaceX launched a US military space drone for...

[Tested free AI image enlargement software]Multiple algorithms! Available...

In 2023, artificial intelligence has given a boost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy