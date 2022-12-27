Home Technology Epic Games “Severed Steel” is free for a limited time for one day, a well-received masterpiece of one-armed shooting that cannot be reloaded | 4Gamers
On the 12th day of the Epic Games Christmas limited free chain giveaway event, the 14th game given away is the independent game “Severed Steel” developed by the Oklahoma team Greylock Studio in the United States. It will be free for a limited time of 24 hours. This work has a 50% discount in the Steam Winter Sale, and the special price is 189 yuan.

“Severed Steel” is a unique stand-alone shooting game. Players play the role of the one-armed heroine Steel. When there is no way to reload the ammunition, use agile skills such as flying over eaves and walls, diving, turning over, and gliding to defeat enemies and take away Their weapons, dodging bullets, jumping walls, side kicking, throwing weapons, do your best to survive in the fierce and crazy fire.

Epic Games Store “Severed Steel” is free for a limited time only for 24 hours, until 00:00 on December 29, and it can be kept forever after claiming.

In addition, according to overseas community announcements (in the past, Epic Games’ time-limited free games have been accurately predicted), it is reported that the next time-limited free game that Epic Games is expected to give away may be the soul-like action hacking masterpiece “Fatal Shell” produced in 2020 ( Mortal Shell).

