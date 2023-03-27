Home Technology Epic Games showcases the realistic effect presented by Unreal Engine 5.2 version technology | New Technology Information | Digital
Technology

Epic Games showcases the realistic effect presented by Unreal Engine 5.2 version technology | New Technology Information | Digital

by admin
Epic Games showcases the realistic effect presented by Unreal Engine 5.2 version technology | New Technology Information | Digital

In the GDC 2023 display content, Epic Games demonstrated the realistic effect presented by Unreal Engine 5.2 version technology, and also announced that more game companies will use Unreal Engine 5 to create game works.

﻿

Prior to this, many game companies have confirmed that they will use the Unreal Engine 5 game engine to produce content, including the game science of creating “Black Myth: Wukong”. SEGA also revealed that it will use Unreal Engine 5 to create more 3A-level games, and CD Projekt Red also stated that it will use the Unreal Engine 5 game engine to create new works in the “Witcher” series, which will be launched successively after this summer at the earliest.

In the State of Unreal keynote speech at GDC 2023, Epic Games further demonstrated the realistic effects presented by the Unreal Engine 5.2 version technology, including how to quickly construct and adjust a 3D realistic environment, and also revealed that it includes Cubit Studios, Kabam, HEXWORKS, and NCSOFT have all used Unreal Engine 5 technology to create game works.

In addition, Epic Games also announced the launch of the Creator Economy 2.0 creation tool for Fortnite, allowing creators to get 40% of the profits from their works. In addition, they will also launch a general-purpose 3D material called Fab, and it will match up to 88% of the revenue. Run, allowing creators to sell their 3D modules, materials, sounds, special effects, or digital human content created by the MetaHuman Animator tool, allowing developers to use such materials for various 3D games, Game engine, metaverse platform, etc.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

During the epidemic, a large number of e-books “Internet Archive” was ruled in violation of copyright property rights

According to a Reuters news report, the Internet Archive, a non-profit digital library that provided Internet multimedia data file reading services in the past, was ruled by the court to violate copyright property rights.

Apple shows off AR/VR headsets to 100 executives

Bloomberg News reporter Mark Gurman claimed in his “Power On” column that Apple (Apple) has demonstrated the long-rumored hybrid vision headset to about 100 executives at an internal event in Apple Park. It will be published during WWDC 2023 in June this year.

Apple showcases MR headsets to 100 executives to warm up for June public announcement

According to a report, Apple has demonstrated a mixed reality (MR) headset inwardly to its executives at Apple Park, Apple’s headquarters campus. This distance from the expected product public…

A week of digital news / 5 ways to check and steal food to scare people! Enter Meta to do nothing to do cool fishing 5.75 million, millet fish tank free of jellyfish soup for half a year!Apple fans change their minds when they meet Samsung

Don’t have time for the latest or funniest digital news? Keep up with the “United News Network” and take you to select digital news of the week, as well as ratings and comments to let you quickly understand big and small things. See other “digital explosions of the week” here.

Intel co-founder and creator of “Moore’s Law” dies at 94

Intel confirmed earlier that its co-founder, Gordon Moore, who proposed the famous “Moore’s Law” (Moore’s Law), had passed away at his home on March 24, Hawaii time, at the age of 94.

UK Competition and Markets Authority changes view, says Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will have limited impact

In response to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) earlier believed that Microsoft’s transaction would not constitute an impact on market competition. Although it may partially affect the development of Sony’s PlayStation market, Sony also owns a large number of Game works that attract the player market, so the impact is expected to be limited.

common 0 leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy