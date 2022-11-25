Epic Games sent out the highly acclaimed flight simulation game “Star Wars: Squadrons” (Star Wars: Squadrons) this week, as long as you log in to the EGS store to claim the game, it will be permanently saved in the collection library.

“Star Wars: Squadrons” is a flight simulation game released in 2020, developed by Motive Studios and published by Electronic Arts (EA). The background of the story is set after “Attack of the Jedi”, with classic and emerging leaders from both sides will appear, the New Republic fights for freedom, and the Empire wants to establish order and fight for the galaxy. The story will unfold from alternate perspectives.

Epic Games Store’s free game “Star Wars: Squadrons” is only available until the end of this weekDeadline at 23:00 on December 2, Taiwan time, which can be stored permanently after receipt. In addition, the games that Epic Games will give away next week are “Fort Triumph” and “RPG in a Box”.

STAR WARS™: Squadrons | Get it now for free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time