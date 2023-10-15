Epic Games Store Offers Limited-Time Free Games: Blazing Sails and QUBE Ultimate Bundle

Epic Games Continues Limited-Time Free Game Giveaways: “Blazing Sails” and “QUBE Ultimate Bundle” Now Available

Epic Games is back with its popular limited-time free game campaign, offering gamers the chance to grab two exciting titles this week. The Epic Games store is currently giving away the pirate battle royale game, “Blazing Sails,” and the action puzzle series “QUBE” ultimate package. By simply logging in to the Epic Games Store, players can receive these games for free and keep them permanently.

“Blazing Sails,” developed by Belgian game studio Get Up Games, is a multiplayer battle royale game set on a pirate island. Players dive into a fast-paced multiplayer battle royale environment where collaboration is key to defeating enemy pirate teams.

While “Blazing Sails” has received extremely positive reviews on Steam, its daily player connections have remained low. To address this, the game’s connection API will be transferred from Steam to the Epic platform, along with the introduction of fresh content.

Another free game on offer this week is the “QUBE” Ultimate Pack, which includes two games: “QUBE 2” and “QUBE 10th Anniversary.” “QUBE” is an abbreviation for “Quick Understanding of Block Extrusion” and was a 3D puzzle game initially launched by the student team at Toxic Games in December 2012. In the game, players control a protagonist equipped with magical gloves that allow interaction with specific blocks in walls, floors, and ceilings.

The objective of “QUBE” is to use the power of the gloves to escape from a cube spaceship. Its sequel, “QUBE 2,” was released to critical acclaim in 2018. The makers have also announced a remake of the first game, titled “QUBE 2: Remastered,” set to launch in September 2022.

The limited-time free period for “Blazing Sails” and “QUBE Ultimate Bundle” on the Epic Games Store will last for one week until October 19, 2023, at 23:00. Once claimed, the games can be saved permanently.

