On the 6th day of Epic Games Christmas limited free chain giveaway event, the 6th game is “Wolfenstein: The New Order” (Wolfenstein: The New Order), which is free for a limited time for 24 hours. This game was released in June this year It’s free for a limited time, so players who didn’t get it last time, please seize the opportunity this time.

Wolfenstein: The New Order, developed by MachineGames, is the ninth installment in the Wolfenstein series and the sequel to 2009’s Wolfenstein: The Obsidian Conspiracy. Set in the fictional history of the 1960s as Nazi Germany won World War II in Europe, players will follow in the footsteps of veteran soldier William “BJ” Blakowitz as he fights to end the Nazi reign of terror.

The time-limited free period of Wolfenstein: The New Order on the Epic Games Store is only 24 hours, until 00:00 on December 22, and it can be kept permanently after collection.

After the day changes, another new free game will unlock, and Epic Games will be giving away a free game every day at the end of the year for 15 days.