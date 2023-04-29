Home » Epic is giving away “Breathedge” sci-fi survival adventure game and poker simulation “Poker Club” for free for a limited time | 4Gamers
The two free games that Epic Games gave away this week are the open world adventure “Breathedge” and the gaming simulation game “Poker Club”. As long as you log in to the Epic Games Store this week, you can receive free permanent preservation of the game.

“Edge of Breathing” developed by the Russian team RedRuins Softworks is a first-person sci-fi open-world single-player survival game. The player plays the hapless protagonist who originally wanted to attend his grandfather’s funeral, but unexpectedly suffered a spaceship crash. Or survive on the edge of danger, and by his side is an immortal artificial intelligence chicken who loves to mock him.

“Poker Club” launched in 2020 is a poker simulation game. Players can experience dozens of different poker competitions in the game, and can also participate in online poker competitions with up to 200 players. According to the official announcement, the game has finally supported Steam recently. Play online with Epic Games across platforms.

The limited-time free period of “Breath Edge” and “Poker Club” on the Epic Games Store will last for one week until 00:00 on May 4, 2023, and can be kept permanently after claiming.

“Breath’s Edge”｜Catch it at the Epic Games Store and save it

“Poker Club”｜Claim and save at the Epic Games Store

