Episode 32: Precariousness and prehistory…

When at the most unthinkable hours her colleague’s messages arrive and you suspect there is more than simple professional dedication; when you just want to kiss a pretty girl but it becomes a political case, because we live in a world where machines have evolved but cavemen haven’t; when they just want Instagram followers on Tinder and you start to find more opportunities in the supermarket line – then it’s the right time to consult the 32nd episode of B1NARYwaiting to all go trotting to Trento.

You receive messages from someone you know from work at off-hours. She tells me it’s normal in her job but I’m afraid there’s something else underneath. Also because she told me that this “colleague” is an interesting person.

Do I have to worry? Should I check her messages?

Francy

Dear Francy,

we have the distinct feeling that we are missing some vital information. Like: What’s your girlfriend doing? What time do these messages arrive? Is she a colleague or a “colleague”? “Interesting” can mean a lot of things. If we are used to dealing with people who are very similar to each other, and perhaps very distant from us, “interesting” can simply mean that it is a human being who has something to say that is not mortal boredom. “Interesting” can become a beautiful friendship. “Interesting” can become a slightly more useful and functional working relationship. Of course, with the advent of the third industrial revolution and the new digital tools, we have witnessed the definitive collapse of two pillars of our cultural tradition: monogamy and the rights of workers (and female workers.)

Therefore we will not stand here and tell you that you must deliberately and serenely ignore the arrival of messages in the middle of the night (unless they are notifications from Just Eat), but we would like to have more precise details about your girlfriend's work and economic situation: it is permanent or VAT? Do you have working hours or are you a freelancer? Can she access a mortgage or does she cry every time an email from the accountant arrives? Of course, workplaces are the environment in which statistically more infidelity occurs (according to research carried out by the umpteenth American university that has not felt the particular need to commit more), but they are also the place where exchanges are born, daily harassments and grudges destined to last a lifetime – just like love and married life. This is to say that every event has infinite possibilities, why choose the one that hurts us the most? Don't worry, creating tragic scenarios is part of the human soul, but in this we suggest not to harm yourself by thinking the worst and to continue to give your girlfriend trust and support. Also because in the history of humanity, checking messages from your partner has never brought anything good. You can only contemplate reading all of your girlfriend's messages if you're willing to reciprocate the privilege: are you sure that every single sentence or thought you've expressed would pass the scrutiny of a suspicious mind? Look at that there is never a history clean enough to hide a guilty conscience. So resist suspicion and temptation! Hold on!

What’s political about a kiss?

Please help me understand.

I am a girl like many others. Well, maybe like many others not because I like nature and exploring the world; I’m not made to stay at home and be a girlfriend like many I know.

I had a difficult but not traumatic childhood. I didn’t know my parents and grew up with my uncle; he was a somewhat uptight and unsocialized person. However, he taught me so much of what I know and passed on his love for nature and animals.

I’ve always known how to do with animals; I can tame them easily and they also become great travel companions.

The travels. Yes, I have traveled a lot; I can’t stand still in one place even if I become the most famous person in town. I have to flee; keep looking for something. In my travels I have never bonded with anyone. Maybe because I’m too exuberant, I’ve never found a partner I want to stop with. Until now. Because on my last trip it happened; something happened. I met another strong and independent girl, like me. We liked each other and suddenly we kissed.

A kiss.

From there, the end of the world.

No one would have expected it… from me! And why not from me? Why can’t I?

People started telling me it wasn’t right and that it couldn’t be done. But how not?

For politics? In what sense is it political? What’s political about a kiss?

My world is not falling apart but, seriously, I risk not being able to travel anymore or, if it happens, having to be very careful. Maybe they’ll make me find a boyfriend. What if I don’t want it? What if I don’t like it?

What can I say to all these people complaining? I can’t give a damn; because they are all important to me and to my world.

But why do they have to complain then? Anyway, for them, I would still be unreachable; with or without a kiss.

Ally

Cara Ally,

sometimes we should be in the future but it seems to be back to prehistory: do not listen to those who want to relegate the woman to the heterosexual angel of the domestic hearth, because today there are more and more women who, for the good of the family and of society, take up the bow and leave the hut, honestly earning their loaf and circuits electronic. After all, we think you are well aware that there are two great threats looming over our time: artificial intelligence and the repressive ideas of a group of dinosaurs who persist in surviving among us, and who as soon as they see a strong woman, resourceful and independent they feel the need to crush her with their opinions and robotic paws. But let’s come to your question, or rather to one of your questions: “What’s political about a kiss?”.

Nothing, Ally. Absolutely nothing Unfortunately in 2023 people still feel entitled to express their opinion on matters that do not concern them. We are a species that likes to tell others what they should or shouldn’t dowhat to believe or not to believe, what to say or not to say, which judges presumed extra kilos and discriminates against those who have not yet bought the Playstation 5. We, on the other hand, believe that love is a feeling that in every age will make it natural and sacrosanct to want to kiss anyone – it doesn’t matter what our Predecessors thought: whether they are of our own kind or of a different tribe. Therefore, the only cure for this annoying intrusion is to ignore them and continue on your way. There is still so much to see in the Forbidden West! Happy adventure!

Something went wrong

But is there a dating app that works? One where girls really want to get to know people and not get followed on Instagram…

Fabry

Caro Fabry,

Caro Fabry,

We have perhaps uninspiring news to tell you: all dating apps work perfectly. The problem is that often the same cannot be said of people. Caro Fabry,We have perhaps uninspiring news to tell you: Tinder and friends open a lot of doors for us, offer many possibilities, help broaden our horizons but sometimes something goes wrong. The algorithm, the days, the streets, the Leaning Tower of Pisa… But even more often people – an abstract category in which we put everyone: they, us, you – don't really want to know anyone. Or rather: we cultivate an abstract idea of ​​company and intimacy but often, when confronted with facts, i.e. the initiative that involves shaking off the tiredness of work, leaving the house, facing traffic and going to any appointment , especially in this home-based society, where every physiological or entertainment need, from food to porn, is conveniently just a click away – in short, frequently chooses to stay in the four comfortable home wallscradling abstract fantasies of sexual adventures and replacing themselves with junk food, occasionally giving just a shrug on social media to confront the lives of others or count likes in the hope of still being relevant, for someone, out there. You can't blame girls who only want followers on Instagram: by now it has become the only recognized measure of a person's value, even aesthetically. In their shoes you would do the same: think of being a beautiful girl and receiving tens, hundreds, thousands of likes for each photo, with implicit or explicit mating requests from an audience of horny followers: we believe that, after a short period of exaltation and fun, in a short time you too would develop cycles of addiction and withdrawal syndrome that could recall the symptoms of drug addiction. And then the practice of following on Instagram is widespread on Tinder but have you ever tried Hinge? Or Bumble? Things could be different. Or you may find that apps aren't for you. Better than the good old chance meeting at the supermarket: trust me that on an anonymous Wednesday afternoon, in the frozen department, you will find the ideal girl, without Instagram and social media addiction, but with some surprising and original flaws that you will notice too late. Good luck!

