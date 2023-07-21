Home » Episode 95: Presentations at Conferences – Why and How?
Conferences play a central role in the exchange of knowledge and experience, not only on software architectures. In the latest episode of the Software-ArchitekTOUR podcast, Michael Stal and Eberhard Wolff talk to Jutta Eckstein, who is the program chair of the OOP conference. It is about why it is worth giving lectures at conferences.

They also give tips on how to successfully submit and then deliver papers to conferences. They share their experience as speakers and members of various program committees, where they have read and evaluated a variety of lecture abstracts. So the episode gives a good look into the machine room of the conference business.

