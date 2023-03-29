Maxhub’s primary mission is to offer the majority of people meeting equity, equal opportunities to participate, contribute to, and benefit from meetings wherever they are. Meeting equity is one of the basic concepts of today’s business world. And the pandemic has been a driving factor in the adoption of ways of working that were already available and mature, but whose only partial use had not yet highlighted the changes that their massive adoption would bring.

Remote work

The systematic adoption of remote, and then hybrid, working up to the concept of work asynchronous , has in fact led to various and profound changes in the way and in the approach of the workers. It has forced companies to consider new dynamics and to have to respond adequately to keep pace not only with the demands of workers, but with the market itself.

“Offering” does not mean “putting”

The English language, more than others, is able to perfectly explain the idea of ​​”meeting equity”, combining it with that of meeting equality, benefiting from two different terms. Countless images circulate to explain this concept. A concept that translated into words means that offering everyone the same conditions does not mean putting everyone in the same conditions. If we were equipped with the same cameras and displays whether we had to participate in a meeting from a meeting room or from our remote workstation, we would immediately understand the meaning of meeting equity.

Equal opportunity to participate

Putting meeting equity into practice means first of all analyzing in depth the habits of the workers. How many people on the staff work remotely and for how many days, frequency and type of meetings they take part in, their duration, which tools they use to share documents, images, etc. And, as a second instance, understand the company’s goals well. Today, more and more people are working one or more days a week remotely.

The role of hybrid meetings

And this not only increases the opportunities to organize hybrid meetings, but also the variables. In fact, it is not the same thing to be the only one to participate remotely in a meeting where everyone else is present, perhaps in an excellently equipped room. Or have two, three people in the room and many remote participants. Variables that can lead to different needs: larger or smaller rooms, presence of one or more displays in the room, etc. – and therefore requiring different equipment, even for those who regularly work remotely.

Solutions developed ad hoc

The challenge for planners, both from an architectural, design, technical and network point of view, it is therefore redesigning work spaces and furnishings following the real needs of today, but with an eye to the future. Also helping workers to rewrite work habits and rituals, making the gestures required by the new methods easy and user friendly. How to book rooms independently and without overlapping, start the room equipment with a click, facilitate interaction. In addition to the perception of non-verbal language, even for those who are remotely and to make people feel at ease and able to make their own contribution without obstacles and delays.

The main obstacles

Although the main problem is in the recognition by companies and workers of the importance of meeting equity, there is a difference if one considers the point of view of the participant in person or remotely.

The obstacles for “virtual” participants:

I listen of poor quality or absent. One can attend a meeting seeing badly, but one is forced to leave when one sees, but does not hear well;

of poor quality or absent. One can attend a meeting seeing badly, but one is forced to leave when one sees, but does not hear well; video of poor quality, even in the perception of non-verbal language;

of poor quality, even in the perception of non-verbal language; difficulty sharing content and presentations.

Obstacles for face-to-face and meeting room participants:

the distractions from the passage of people outside the hall, to traffic noises, etc.;

from the passage of people outside the hall, to traffic noises, etc.; difficulty to share content and presentations;

to share content and presentations; poor quality ideas.

Easier to use

Speaking of hurdles, poor quality video is the second most frustrating factor in hybrid meetings, tied with the difficulty of starting up equipment and collaboration platforms. Nor should we forget the efficiency of the networks and their security. Both to transport and manage content without latency, difficulties and delays, but also to better store data. In fact, workers must be sure that they can keep their data intact and safe whether they are in the company or at home, or visiting customers, at a fair, in co-working places.

Alongside the concept of meeting equity we also find other keywords of today’s work, functional precisely to this idea of ​​equal opportunities and conditions: Intelligent Video and Equal Pixel Real Estate. “Intelligent Video” means technological equipment that allows you to make the best use of video, or to obtain useful data and information. Typically at the base are Artificial Intelligence services.

The first example is AI functions capable to direct the camera towards the speaker, thus avoiding the disorientation of the remote participants when they don’t see who is conducting the meeting, or filming from useless or inappropriate angles.

The language of meeting equity

Going up a level, Intelligent Video is also very useful for Facility Managers to better manage the rooms, their equipment and connected services. That is: how many and which rooms are occupied on a monthly basis, for what type of meetings and for how long it can be of great use. This, for example, is needed to manage heating/cooling and energy consumption, the load on computer networks and their security.

The assumption Equal Pixel Real Estate instead refers to portion of video surface allocated to each participant during the hybrid meeting. This means benefiting from a presence and incisiveness in the meeting equal to the others and directly proportional to this video presence. But also, for those in the room, have a correct perception of how many and which people participate remotely.

The alliance between Maxhub and Re Mage

The possibility of collaborating in meetings and sharing projects and ideas under the same conditions and in the same ways, regardless of whether you are in the room or remotely, is the basis of the concept of meeting equity. An in-depth topic during the round table held on 31 January at the Maxhub stand at ISE 2023. On this occasion, the company also announced the new partnership with Re Mago (formerly Valarea), which developed the powerful software to manage active meetings.

Meeting equity is the goal of the newly formed alliance. Users, frustrated by having to wait even several minutes to start a meeting, will no longer be forced to install apps on their devices. Or to use unsafe connections, or to use obsolete services. While organizations will be able to optimize their investments thanks to the better management of structures and personnel, without wasting time and energy.

Respect for the GDPR