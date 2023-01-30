It can vary by game type, but many people are likely to use the Gamepad-type controller 。 There are many types of controllers on the market, both genuine and third-party, Available for every platform, so you may have an easy-to-use controller to your liking.Recently the gyroscope operates at A squid and octopus game is very advantageous in Demand for Pro handles obviously increase, out of stock continued.In addition, since it is a genuine product, the price range Around 8,000 yen , it’s hard to say the price at which pom poms can be bought. Everyone agrees that if there is a third-party controller with high performance and an affordable price range, it will be useful as a primary or secondary controller.can be tilted 2-way stand hub known as Answer Co. Ltd.， Released a multifunctional and cost-effective controller ！

Wireless controller with 4 buttons on the back

Switch Wireless Controller Force answer store

Answer Co., Ltd. released a multifunctional wireless controller for Switch“Wireless Controller Force for Switch ”! The design and size of the main unit seem to be similar to the Pro PC, and it seems that you can use it without discomfort. Since it is a “wireless controller”, you canwirelessuse, you can also use a USB cablewired connectionuse.I’m glad I can use it for situations like when the battery is dying, or when IIn places with a lot of radio waveswhen using it.it also hasNFC function、Gyroscope and accelerometer, so you can use it in one of the squid octopus games without any problem. So far, “Wireless Controller Force for Switch” has given the impression of a third-party Pro console, and of course that doesn’t end there!Also installed manyHandy +α function!first of allRapid fire and rapid fire retention function!You may be familiar with rapid fire, the rapid fire hold function is aKeep pressing buttons even when you’re not touching the controllerfunction.If you hold down the button you want to keep pressing, your finger is released and you can use it toother operations, which is a great advantage.still alrightSet the fire rate in three stages of low speed, medium speed and high speed,Can be used according to the situation.

Switch Wireless Controller Force answer store

And “Wireless Controller Force for Switch” has4 back buttons! This rear button is quite useful when playing FPS or TPS with the handle, and the original handle of the next-generation high-end models is also equipped.Apart fromA、B、X、Y、L、ZL、R、ZRAlternatively, you can adddirectional key(up down left right), L stick button and R stick buttonController force assigned to the rear button switch of “Wireless”. There are 4 in total, use them according to your play style and game name!