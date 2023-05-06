Home » Equipped with Dimensity 8020 processor, Motorola Edge 40 released!
Equipped with Dimensity 8020 processor, Motorola Edge 40 released!

Equipped with Dimensity 8020 processor, Motorola Edge 40 released!

【MOBILE】In addition to Moto G Stylus 2023, Motorola recently released Edge 40. This machine is a mid-range mobile phone, equipped with Dimensity 8020 processor and equipped with dual stereo speakers, supports Dolby Atmos technology and so on.

The body of Motorola Edge 40 is available in two materials, blue plastic with a weight of only 167g and black or green artificial leather with a weight of 171g, and has IP68 waterproof specifications.

As for the specifications, the Motorola Edge 40 uses a 6.55-inch 144Hz OLED screen (2400 × 1080), equipped with a new 6nm process MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, built-in 8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 ROM, equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera + 1300 Vientiane super wide-angle lens and 32 million selfie lens, built-in 4400mAh battery, supports 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 is available in green faux leather, black faux leather and moon blue plastic, priced at 550 euros (approximately HK$4,767).

