Equipped with XDNA AI engine AMD releases Ryzen 7040HS series processors

In addition to the EPYC processor, AMD also announced the Ryzen 7040HS series processor used in gaming laptops on June 14 (local time).

This processor series code-named Phoenix combines Zen 4 micro-architecture CPU and RDNA 3 architecture Radeon 700M series GPU, produced in 4nm process, equipped with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the highest Boost clock is 5.2GHz, and TDP (thermal design power consumption) is 35-54W, taking a 14″ laptop as an example, it can play up to 9 hours of video.

In terms of internal display, it is divided into Radeon 780M with 12-core 2.8GHz clock frequency (equipped with Ryzen 9 7940HS and Ryzen 7 7840HS), and Radeon 760M with 8-core 2.6GHz clock frequency (equipped with Ryzen 5 7640HS). The AV1 codec has also been enhanced in terms of optical tracing capabilities.

AMD used the Ryzen 9 7940HS processor as an example, pointing out that it is thinner than its rival Intel’s i9-13900H, which allows the laptop design to be thinner while still having strong performance. They compared the 14″ Ryzen 9 7940HS laptop with the 16″ i9-13900H laptop, and pointed out that regardless of different benchmarks such as PC Mark Essentials, 3D Mark Fire Strike, and 3dsMax, the performance is 6 to 41% higher than the opponent.

In terms of game performance, it competes with NVIDIA’s RTX 4070 at 1080p resolution. Except for “Cyberpunk 2077” which is slightly lower than the opponent by 2%, other games such as “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” and “Final Fantasy XIV” are all higher. 3-13%.

AMD even compared the Ryzen 9 7940HS with the Apple M2 Pro, pointing out that it has better performance on applications such as Blender, Cinebench R23, and Photoshop.

XDNA AI Drawing

Ryzen 7040HS series processors are also equipped with AMD XDNA AI engine. XDNA technology is to add local distributed memory with small capacity but wide bandwidth to each AI engine, and interconnect with independent wires, and adopt self-adaptive interconnection Architecture for AI workloads with high performance, high energy efficiency and customization. The first support for Ryzen AI will be the automatic centering of characters, automatic background blurring and artificial intelligence to change the line of sight for Webcam images in Windows Studio.

AMD also released laptops equipped with Ryzen 7040HS series processors from various manufacturers, including Razer Blade 14, ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, ROG Flow X13 and TUF 16 Advantage Edition. HP has Victus 16.1 and OMEN 16.1, and Lenovo will launch Legion Slim and LOQ 15″.

