“Equivalent of a volcanic eruption” in launch pad

In April, SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft launched from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, during a flight test. As it lifted off, the rocket blew a large hole in its launch pad, sending dirt and sand up to five miles away. The spacecraft’s first space launch ultimately ended with the rocket itself exploding in mid-air without ever reaching the edge of space. After examining the debris, a researcher at the University of Central Florida said the rocket was as powerful as a volcanic eruption.

Into space with the force of a volcanic eruption?

The team led by Philip Metzger, a planetary scientist at the University of Central Florida, asked area Texas locals to send in various samples of this debris and sand for analysis. Florida public radio station WMFE reported on it.

Metzger eventually publicly stated that the rocket was actually so powerful that its first launch in April caused the “equivalent of a volcanic eruption” in the launch pad below. In detail he said: “The pressure that built up under the plate was comparable to that of a volcano and the amount of gas mixed with the rock material was also comparable to that of a volcano!”

But how did this come about? The expert also has an answer for this and said that this was due to the extremely high heat and pressure that the rocket’s Raptor engines delivered into the launch pad, which caused the concrete slab to crack and gas to then flow into these cracks.

Starship is supposed to launch again, but without the volcano-like explosion

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently revealed that his company has made “thousands of adjustments” to the rocket since its explosive first attempt. One of those upgrades concerned the launch pad: To make it more resistant to the Raptor engines, SpaceX reportedly added what Musk called a “water-cooled steel sandwich” to the pad in a live interview with journalist Ashlee Vance on X in June.

What that means in plain language: The new pad is equipped with two thick steel plates and a water flooding system. “While the rocket is above the platform, water is essentially shot up to counteract the enormous amount of heat from the booster,” Musk said.

The launch pad is also now reinforced with “35,300 cubic feet of high-strength concrete,” Business Insider previously reported. And planetary scientist Metzger also seemed confident about the next launch. He told WMFE: “I think they have completely solved the problem. We should not have another repeat of the volcanic eruption under a launch pad.”

