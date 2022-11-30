In 2028, videos will represent 80% of all data traffic on the global cellular network, with a decisive boost coming from streaming services and above all from platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram: the figure emerges from the most recent Ericsson Mobility Report.

Furthermore, according to the company, subscriptions to the 5G connection are destined to exceed one billion by the end of this year and 5 billion by the end of 2028, “despite the economic challenges that are emerging in many parts of the world“.

This fact, with the increased download and upload speed which it entails, will also contribute to the increase in the diffusion of videos, which by the end of the year will already constitute around 70% of all data traffic on the mobile network. According to Ericsson’s analysis, streaming coming mainly from social media (rather than from app come Netflix, Disney o Paramount) accounts for more than 40% of video traffic, while another 30% is represented by so-called video-on-demand. The measurements were made in some commercial 4G and 5G networks in Europe, Asia and America.

As for the devices and the augmented and virtual reality applicationstheir use “has the potential to significantly change the volumes related to different types of mobile traffic”.

Finally, the growth of 5G subscriptionsled by North America and Northeast Asia: globally, to date nearly 230 operators have activated 5G subscription services and more than 700 5G smartphone models have been announced or already on sale.