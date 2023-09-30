Ermal Meta: “Artificial intelligence makes all songs the same, it’s our mistakes that make the difference”

“Artificial intelligence applied to music does not take into account errors, which are fundamental in a creative path, especially in its creation”. At the Italian Tech Week there is Ermal Meta, in the second part of a panel dedicated to music and artificial intelligence, moderated by Ernesto Assante. First the topic is addressed by the experts: Azza Zò, Operation manager Music Innovation Lab, Enzo Mazza, president FIMI, Pierpaolo Peretti Griva, managing Partner Mida, Fabio Sferruzzi, Co-founder and CEO Feat Ventures and Echo Studio, Vittorio Di Tomaso , CEO Maize, Daniele Citriniti, Co-founder The Goodness Factory, Off Topic and Reset Festival. Then it’s the turn of an artist, the singer-songwriter Ermal Meta. Which is very clear in his statements: “Music is effort, not just thought. Even just physically moving around while working. And then there is the question of error, which for me has a lot to do with the uniqueness of what I do. Using analogue machines, without algorithms, there are always imperfections, stains, and each one is precious.”

The discussion, as we can see, is not limited to artificial intelligence and its creative role in musical composition, but also involves the use of technology in the production and recording process: “Also other programs with which we deal with guitars and bass, drums, synth etc. they make the sounds a little too similar from one artist to another.” There is also room for a mention of auto-tune, which was talked about several months ago, and Meta’s position is not so far from that of Bersani, who started the discussion: “With auto-tune the voices fall flat, sometimes I myself can’t recognize who sings what.” The result? “Song A and song B are often interchangeable, and this depends on the approach one has towards music and creativity, we are closed in patterns designed by technology”.

And social media? “I use them because I have to, but I don’t love them because they are full of hate.” Meeting live with fans and enthusiasts is better, even if something has changed in recent times: “As a spectator I say that when I started going to concerts I remembered every detail, the set list, the details of the individual songs, there was high attention because you wanted to keep with you as much as possible, today the telephone allows you to remember everything, but not emotions. As a musician, I only entered the general public in 2017: I suffered a lot when I saw cell phones instead of faces. When I started in 1997, I saw people, and it was beautiful. It gradually got worse, but the turning point was between my last concert before the break, in January or February 2013, and when I returned to the stage in 2017: everything was different.”

Towards ITW23 What do Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony and Robbie Williams have in common? by Bruno Ruffilli 24 September 2023 And what happened in the meantime? “I had plans that didn’t come to fruition. I spent a year and a half without writing a single song, and concentrated on the novel (Tomorrow and forever, released last year for La nave di Teseo, ed.). I was going through a complicated personal period which fortunately ended. I stopped writing songs for others, I stopped giving myself goals, I write and put it aside, I want to regain slowness.” In a world obsessed with speed, for Meta what matters is not so much the destination of the journey, but the route. And in the meantime he looks around: “I still see a great push from the Italian scene, but it seems to me that there is no longer the same curiosity on the part of the public: the offer is infinite, I believe the fetish of music in itself no longer exists. But from 2017 to 2021 there was a big change, the real watershed was Mahmood who won in Sanremo with Money: it legitimized what we were all saying, that music must not walk on tracks, it must be free.”

And so technology is one of the tools that the artist is free to choose to create his work, but certainly not the only one: “Even a record that has made the history of music like The Dark Side of The Moon it is full of errors, despite using the best equipment that was available at the time.” And, if instead of looking to the past, we look to the future, what is there in Ermal Meta’s career? “A single coming out between October and November, and then an album. But I’m also starting to write another novel.”

