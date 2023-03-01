E80 Groupthe multinational company from Viano (RE) specialized in the development of automated and tailor-made intralogistics solutions for factories producing fast-moving consumer goods and distribution centres, takes another important step forward in investing in talent, technological development, sharing of new skillsand especially on that concept of short supply chain which has always distinguished the Group’s philosophy. One of the latest initiatives concerns the acquisition of Ermes-Xa startup in Piacenza active in the development and supply of applications software related to the world of logistics and industrial automation aimed at increasing process flexibility and efficiency, while ensuring digital continuity.

Thanks to a strategy made up of corporate synergies and continuous renewal, the E80 Group anticipated the concept of Industry 4.0 back in 1992, the sustainable, secure and interconnected smart factory has continued to create for over 40 years business opportunities for its customers, job and employment opportunities. Following the acquisition of 100% of Ermes-X, E80 Group is increasingly configured as one software house cutting-edge: over a third of the global population is in fact represented by profiles specialized in software development and business research and development. Scopes where E80 will put dozens of new professional figures in the next two years.

A boost to the innovation of intralogistics software

Founded by Matteo Colonna, Davide Croci and Eglis Melladuring university studies (Politecnico di Milano and Bocconi) Ermes-X stands out in the panorama of startups for the ability to develop innovative software using operations research algorithms and artificial intelligence. Joining the E80 Group will give further impetus to their innovations in a sector, that ofintralogisticain continuous expansion and where software development plays a leading role.

Industry 4.0 as you’ve never seen it before thanks to the PNRR and other concessions. Download the guide!

The Ermes-X team will also support the development of SM.I.LE80 (Smart Integrated Logistics), the E80 Group software platform which guarantees the optimal management of logistics operations throughout the supply chainfrom the entry of raw materials to the complete management of the warehouse and shipments, communicating with the ERP management system of the customer’s factory, guaranteeing traceability, efficiency and safety within the smart factory.

“We are proud of the results achieved with Ermes-X and the interest from the E80 Group was an important recognition. Not a goal, but the possibility of being able to continue our professional career within a company that has technological innovation in its DNA” they declare Matteo Colonna, David Croci ed Eglis Mella founders of Ermes-X.

The philosophy of E80 Group: talent and continuous training at the centre

One of the strengths of the E80 Group is the investment in talent and continuous training through projects of lifelong learning fueled by collaborations with numerous institutes and universities, from the national level (University of Parma, Bologna, Modena and Reggio Emilia and Cattolica of Piacenza, Polytechnic of Bari) to the international one (Technological University of Monterrey -Mexico, AGH Sciences and Technologies of Krakow – Poland and University of Illinois of Chicago – USA) until the foundation of theAcademy interna which every year prepares and updates a corporate population with an average age of 37 years.

Thanks to this constant investment in training and innovation from the nineties to today, E80 Group has achieved 400 smart factories in different parts of the world and installed over 7,000 laser-guided vehicles (Agv/Lgv), 2,700 robotic systems and, since 2016, 50 high-density automatic warehousesall managed by the SM.I.LE80 software platform.

A constant drive towards technological progress Made in Italy which has resulted in 30 patented systems along 40 years of activity. This philosophy contributes year after year to the growth of the E80 Group, with an order close to 640 million euros in 202214 branches worldwide and over 1200 employees who also offer services of 24/7 digital advice and assistance to ensure maximum system efficiency over time.

“We have always placed processes at the center distributed intelligence and not the machine, thanks to the software that coordinates and oversees a set of technologies capable of making all our hardware systems intelligent – ​​they explain Enrico Grassi e Victor Caviranirespectively president e Group Vice President – We immediately understood the importance of collaborating with the young founders of Ermes-X. We are committed to making this collaboration an opportunity for them to grow professionally and personally in an international and dynamic context, and we hope it will be a source of inspiration for all young people who believe in the future. We invest in them and their ideas because we are aware that this is the case the real engine from which a collaboration is born, the feeling that is triggered between people and companies: if values ​​are shared, innovative ideas and coherent development, energies and investments are rewarded”.