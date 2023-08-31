Home » Ernie bot, China’s answer to ChatGpt, is now open to the public
Ernie bot, China’s answer to ChatGpt, is now open to the public

Ernie bot, China’s answer to ChatGpt, is now open to the public

The multinational Baiduspecialized (also) in the AI developmenthas obtained authorization from the government to open to the public Ernie botan interface equipped with generative artificial intelligence simile a ChatGpt and able to converse with its users as a human would.

Ernie bot, presented by Baidu last March, is the first generative AI tool to have overcome the obstacle of new laws wanted by the government to regulate the development and use of artificial intelligence in the country.

The new rules, which came into force on August 15th, are less restrictive than the draft leaked in recent months, which even required companies to request a license from theCyberspace Administration of China in order to develop models of generative artificial intelligence.

The CEO of Baidu, Robin Lee, said in recent days that China‘s AI laws “are more about innovation than control.” In short, Beijing would have opted for a more “relaxed” approach to generative AI, which produces content that is more difficult to censor. Indeed, this type of artificial intelligence generates “unpredictable” writings and images and above all, always different. Two users asking the same question to ChatGpt – or Ernie bot – they never get an identical answer.

The public debut of the Ernie bot – topping Apple’s app store rankings after the government’s green light – is an important signal for the Chinese artificial intelligence sector. In recent months, many companies in the Asian country have invested billions of dollars in the development and updating of technologies capable of competing with US AI, da ChatGpt a Bing e Bard (none of these are available in China).

Baidu is the most used search engine in China, chosen by 80% of surfers. Almost all of the profits of the Chinese multinational company of the same name depend on its performance, which has been working for some time on a large language model, chiamato Wenxinbased – according to company communications – on about 260 billion parameters. Gpt-4, the latest version of ChatGpt, has been trained on a trillion parameters. The higher the value of the parameters used, the higher – theoretically – the ability of an AI to imitate human vocabulary and creativity.

Compared to Gpt-4, therefore, Ernie bot seems to be “slightly inferior”. However, Baidu, citing a study by one of China‘s leading research academies, would work better when questions are asked in Chinese.

