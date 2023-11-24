Home » ESA, Ariane 6 passes new test: the European space race continues
ESA’s race to guarantee Europe autonomous access to space continues. Late Thursday evening (Italian time), an important test was successfully completed for the new European Space Agency launcher Ariane 6 which is preparing for its first flight. At the European Space Base in Kourou, French Guiana, ground teams performed a full countdown to launch and, immediately afterwards, a full seven-minute burn of the carrier’s main stage engine.

In making the announcement, the European Space Agency explained that, for this test, “the boosters were not turned on, so Ariane 6 remained firmly on the launch pad, as expected.” The engine firing test, ESA said, “reproduces the way the Ariane 6 main stage would fire during a normal space flight.” In a traditional flight, “once this step is completed, the main engine would shut down and the central stage would separate from the upper stage, to then take control of the propulsion and complete its mission” in space, ESA further explained. The test, conducted with a test model on the launch pad of the European spaceport, represented according to ESA “the longest full-stack run ever for the lower liquid propulsion module of Ariane 6 with a Vulcain 2.1 engine”.

