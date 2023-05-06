Escape from Russia to build a mushroom startup in Graz

Vladimir Kaverin’s life so far has been like a roller coaster ride: After his nerve-wracking flight from Russia, he now wants to make a completely new start in Austria. So far he has let off steam in a wide variety of professional fields – from trading consulting agencies to bicycle and car repair shops. Not long before fleeing, he ended up in the mushroom business and worked in Russia as CEO and founder of SpawnX. He has specialized in the construction and sale of “automated mushroom city farms”. Now he is in Graz with his family and his team. Together they try to build on previous successes with his startup.

Ten tons of mushrooms on the Russian prototype plant

A few years ago, Kaverin began working intensively on optimizing mushroom cultivation and supply in his native Russia. He too was initially unaware of the complexity behind it. Successful mushroom production depends on many different factors. This includes precise control of the ambient temperature and humidity as well as strict hygiene measures. In addition, mushrooms must be carefully monitored and cared for at each stage of growth to ensure a successful harvest.

“I didn’t know anything at first and spent a lot of time visiting existing smaller mushroom farms. I noticed that most of them worked without automated processes,” remembers Kaverin. This is exactly where he recognized a lot of potential for improvement and sensed an opportunity to create a new business model, because his team had no idea about mushroom production but already had experience with industrial automation. He thought the industry could benefit from her skills, which turned out to be true. In 2019, he was able to produce around ten tons of different types of mushrooms a month on the prototype plant in an abandoned Soviet industrial zone.

City farms are designed to minimize transport losses

In the years 2020/2021, SpawnX, an originally conventional company, finally developed into a startup because it wanted to expand with the automated city-farm concept and needed investors. He says: “We found that the usual write off rate, meaning the percentage of mushrooms that are lost or damaged in the supply chain, is as high as 25 percent. Then we had the idea of ​​just placing our mushroom farms as close as possible to buyers. That’s basically how the core idea of ​​our startup was born.”

“Everything went according to plan…We were about to complete the seed round…”

The war thwarted his plans for the future. He recalls: “Everything went according to plan. We had already started up our industrial plant and had already sold a few pilots to retail chains. We were about to complete the seed round to target the European market. But when the war in Ukraine started in 2022, all pilot projects and the seed round were cancelled. We no longer had business connections to Europe. So I suggested we just settle down in Europe instead, but at the time I had no idea what was in store for us due to the war”.

Escape from Russia: blocked credit cards and plane ticket chaos

He and his team wanted to get away as soon as possible, but soon encountered the next hurdle: their Russian credit cards no longer worked in most of Europe. With a bit of luck, they got to Minsk with plane tickets for around 3,000 euros. From there they wanted to continue with new international credit cards.

The founder describes the chaotic phase before arriving in Austria: “We were all very scared. Some flights cost up to 25,000 euros for just three hours of flight time. In Minsk, hundreds of people waited for someone to cancel their flight just to get a ticket themselves. Luckily I was able to fly on to Tashkent for a relatively normal price. The Austrian government then helped me to come to Georgia.” At this point, his dream destination was already Austria, but he still had to be patient for that.

Finally arrived in Graz

He and the team contacted numerous local science programs in Austria via cold calls and emails and finally landed a place at the Science Park Graz incubator in July 2022. In December 2022 he was finally in Austria and was able to initiate the relocation process for the startup.

Currently, SpawnX is still in the fundraising process. Kaverin has already secured the support of some co-investors, but there are still no main investors. He describes the problem as follows: “Of course, everyone who wants to invest would like to see the finished city farms beforehand, which we still have to work on in Austria. For the next steps, i.e. the construction, you need an investment of 600,000 to 1 million euros. That’s a lot, but we’re not a software startup.”

Kaverin and his team have already found a location for their city farm. Their goal is to reach full capacity in a few months. He stresses that their main strategy is to replicate the success they had in Russia with their city farm. They start, as they did back then, with a “showroom” supplying their mushrooms to retailers for starters. Then business is to be done with the sale of the city farms.

The founder explains at the end that with SpawnX “absolutely anyone can run a mushroom farm because the automated processes do not require any specialist knowledge”. All you need: A knack for management.