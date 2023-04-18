Home » Escort4you explains the boom in requests around Christmas
Escort4you explains the boom in requests around Christmas

The experts of the specialized site Escort4you analyze the trends in the escort sector every year, using official data and statistics collected by Codacons and Istat and examining the requests received on the site.

From here, one trend is more evident than the others: requests for escorts in Italy increase significantly before and during the Christmas holidays. Escort4YOU, the best profile for a Top escort in Italy, outlines an overview of the situation of the escort sector in Italy and the explanation of the boom in escort requests around Christmas.

Escorts in Italy, the general situation

In Italy, according to the data collected by Escort4you, there are about 120,000 permanent workers and 20,000 occasional workers. Escorts in Italy are, understandably, concentrated in the major centres: Rome, Milan, Naples and Turin are the cities that have the largest number of escorts.

Today, thanks to the web, escort profiles can be found online, thus making it easier for users to search. The use of filters relating to the place, the services offered and the type of escort sought mean that with just a few clicks you can arrive at the perfect profile.

The trend of requests for escorts at Christmas

Escort4you has shown a very significant increase in requests for escorts on the site in the days immediately leading up to Christmas and New Years. This can depend on many factors: the possibility of taking vacation days and using them to have fun, but also the need not to feel alone during the holidays.

See also  Incredibly Beautiful Photos of Rare Dying Comets | Astrophotography | Epoch Times

Another important factor could be the greater financial availability of customers, thanks to bonuses such as the thirteenth month. Even for New Year’s Eve the requests on Escort4you increase significantly: nothing better to celebrate the new year in company.

The trend recorded during the Christmas holidays is also found before the summer holidays, even if the prices of Top escorts are slightly higher during the winter holidays. Furthermore, in this period of the year special requests increase, such as those to bring a Top escort on a ski week for a few days, rather than just spending a few hours together.

