Esendex, business-friendly mobile messaging

Esendex develops mobile messaging and makes it “business-friendly”, optimizing communication between companies and customers, encouraging direct dialogue.

The company was founded in 2001 in Nottingham in a university context, with the aim of creating and providing quality SMS services improving company communication. First with the support of the investment company HgCapital and now ECI, Esendex has grown rapidly, also through acquisitions of companies in the mobile messaging sector in various European countries, Australia and New Zealand and more recently in the USA.

Strengthened by the observation that mobile communication has become a fundamental tool for connecting people, the Group is now focused on SMEs and is active on all available mobile channels: fromSMS (which, despite its 30th anniversary last year, remains the most reliable mobile technology), at e-mail and the most recent WhatsApp Business Platform: the latter is the most effective mobile communication tool for “2way” communication between companies and customers.

Carmine Scandale, Head of Sales and Country Manager of the Italian branch of Esendex, spoke to us about the most recent developments in business-friendly mobile messaging.

What is conversational marketing today

Conversational marketing refers to the possibility for customers/consumers to get in touch, talk and interact with a company at the times and in the ways they prefer. This style of inbound marketing places the emphasis on interactions with the consumer and not on traditional “one way” communication from companies. Conversational marketing aims to create relationships with the consumer, building a relationship of trust with valuable conversations and making the purchasing experience as smooth and easy as possible, but above all much more personalized.

To understand how conversational marketing came about, it is necessary to take a step back and consider “conversion marketing”. The main aim of marketers (or anyone who communicates for commercial purposes) is conversion, or the transformation of a potential customer (lead) into an active customer. In the past we acted through direct communication, inviting the potential customer – for example – to take advantage of an offer or a promotion or a discount in a short period of time (the classic offer you can’t say no to!). However, this approach has become less and less effective and it has been understood that it is necessary to move on to so-called “conversational marketing”.

By adopting this approach, the company always presents itself to the potential customer with an acquisition logic (of loyalty, in the case of an already acquired customer), but with messages that put the customer in the best position not only to evaluate the commercial proposals, but to relate to the brand, sharing values ​​and ideas in which both recognize themselves.

Business-friendly mobile messaging

Today, technology allows the use of different channels for conversational marketing; SMS, e-mail, WhatsApp. These channels must be used differently depending on the desired level of communication, generating an exchange of value. For example, the channel normally used for communications between friends – WhatsApp – makes the brand perceived as friendly and reliable. An email is much more formal and usually does not allow you to overcome that barrier of distrust that a person may have towards a brand. In fact, e-mail is increasingly used in the final phase of the purchase process and for official communications such as notifications relating to a purchase already made or instructions for starting a return process.

The SMS channel – for Esendex one of the most powerful tools – still today it is the channel par excellence more effective “transactional” communication and used as a reminder (to remember an appointment) or to activate precise actions by the customer. The SMS channel is very simple and clean, free from elements such as videos and images and is now identified as a service channel and this makes it the channel with the highest percentage of call to action: the time between sending and receiving an SMS is 3 – 5 seconds and 98% of messages are read within the first three minutes of receipt.

In recent times, more and more companies have understood the importance of using mobile channels to communicate with their customers, choosing the channel based on the level of conversation with their customer base. This is certainly one of the best ways to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. Today, companies are ready and aware of the power of these communication methods and without a doubt the Covid period has strengthened and consolidated this awareness.

A quality customer experience to encourage brand loyalty

Currently, the level of attention that can be obtained from an average user is a few seconds, it is therefore essential to keep it alive with excellent customer experience. To encourage the brand loyaltyEsendex offers services, activities and products that are also customized to suit the client company.

Through mobile communication it is possible to reach your customers at any time of the day, which is why communications and contents must be specially prepared so as to be very specific, for example, the birthday or an anniversary or even more importantly the attitude to purchase of a specific product or service. The personalization of communications based on individual-specific information aims to make each of us feel part of a community.

Until recently, through mobile communication, companies aimed to make consumers make an impulse purchase: a purchase that was neither premeditated nor reasoned, made with captivating messages perhaps received and read during moments of waiting during the shopping trip. day. Today the customer experience is mobile only, so it is no longer just about impulse purchases, but about every kind of purchase, even the most thoughtful ones today are made almost exclusively via mobile. In fact, the smartphone is the main device used for technology-mediated purchases.

The services that Esendex offers to companies for mobile messaging

Esendex specializes in various mobile communication services in each channel, with particular expertise in the SMS channel. The Group offers a differentiated service depending on the type of message, whether for marketing or transactional. Esendex is one of the few companies certified by Meta in Italy as Official Solution Provider for the WhatsApp Business Platform solution.

A wide offer ranging from the traditional SMS or E-mail to the most advanced payment system: the Mobile Payment, (which makes a payment simple by conveying it through an equally simple SMS, a solution which due to its effectiveness in Italy has also been chosen by large banking groups), to solutions for measuring the performance of mobile campaigns which provide fundamental analytics on how to conduct a communication campaign after the first promotion.

Esendex WhatsApp Business Platform: the balance sheet after one year

WhatsApp Business Platform is absolutely, in terms of growth rate, a great success for Esendex: one year after its launch in Italy it had double-digit growth. At the beginning, companies struggled to understand the difference between the free WhatsApp that we all know and the WhatsApp Business Platform created by Meta specifically for companies.

WhatsApp Business Platform allows a company to manage communications through chatbot and multi-user configurations, the sending of rich cards and obviously the direct integration into the company’s systems, giving the possibility of relating to one’s customers in a way and with a communication model in which the consumer is comfortable. At the same time, it provides a whole series of tools and reports to understand how to serve your audience even better, reaching them in real time by submitting opportunities, services and advantages. All without being invasive.

WhatsApp Business Platform is a valid tool for doing customer care, because it allows the user to communicate with the company as they would with a friend or relative; even in the case of problems, such as the non-delivery of purchased items: the ease of access to the relationship is the characteristic that best defines WhatsApp Business Platform.

Black Friday: how to support sales with mobile messaging

Until three or four years ago, all companies with a mobile communication strategy worked for months to prepare messages to be sent only in the days leading up to Black Friday: in some cases even doing so only the day before. The communication strategy concentrated close to the Black Friday it was a conversion type and not a conversation.

Esendex was able to make the thousands of customers it serves understand the importance of a gradual approach, which prepares the customer for Black Friday little by little, with a “conversational proposal”. This strategy, proposed by Esendex for some years now, has been very successful. Companies arrive at the fateful day of Black Friday only after having gradually prepared the customer, using all mobile channels, always with a logic of great personalization of the relationship through specific content for each type of mobile channel used. It’s no longer “Black Friday for everyone”, it’s “Black Friday for the individual”. Today the communication campaign begins weeks before, to create a logic of exclusivity in the relationship.

Esendex promotes this mobile communication strategy, helping companies to plan a calendar of initiatives that bring the customer closer to Black Friday – with exclusive and targeted content: only then does the fateful Friday arrive with more traditional and generic promotions.

