eSIM Iliad: how much it costs, how to use it, which smartphones are compatible and the alternatives of other operators

One day, hopefully not too far away, all phones will adopt an eSim: it’s simpler, safer, more environmentally friendly, cheaper than the old Sim. Meanwhile, Iliad’s 10 million mobile users have recently been able to do it: the French telephone operator, in fact, has announced the availability of eSIM for both old and new contracts. In the first case, the offer is free for those who have an offer of 9.99 euros per month, in the second, the activation cost is 9.99 euros regardless of the rate. However, the possibility of activating the desired mobile offer by choosing a physical SIM is always available





An indicative list of Iliad eSIM compatible devices

History

The first SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) was developed by the German smart card maker Giesecke & Devrient, which to date has sold more than 10 billion worldwide. From 1991 to today, it has changed very little: from standard it has become micro, then nano, while the memory capacity has increased. In today’s telephones there is no longer any reason to have a SIM card: the little data it contains can easily be stored in the memory of even the cheapest device, and it is not a security reason that forces you to insert a card into the device in order to access the cellular network. Indeed, if anything the opposite is true, anyone in possession of a SIM can call, send messages, connect to the internet by posing as the rightful owner.

How does it work

The main feature of the eSIM (Embeddeed Subscriber Identity Module) is that the SIM module is permanently registered on a chip in the device. To activate it, you need to install the specific profile of the mobile network operator, a very simple operation, which usually consists of scanning a QR code sent by email. The eSIM offers several advantages: You can activate a mobile phone contract quickly and easily and use several operators at the same time, for example for private and professional purposes. When traveling, you can use a local operator to call and navigate. It doesn’t get lost. And it pollutes less, because it doesn’t require plastic, packaging or couriers for transport. The eSIM can also be transferred from one device to another: simply uninstall it from the old device and reuse the QR code on the new smartphone.







A standard

Compatible with eSIM are all iPhone models from Xs and Xr onwards, i.e. all Apple smartphones produced since 2018. The virtual card can be used for the main subscription plan or with the Dual Sim option coupled with a physical SIM . The technology is also available on almost all Android smartphones, and is a worldwide standard supported by most operators. In 2025, it is estimated that the number of devices with virtual SIMs will exceed 3.4 billion. Today many smartphones (and tablets and computers and wearables) are compatible with the eSIM, but practically nobody uses only the virtual card: so when Apple, last year, eliminated the SIM card from the iPhone 14 sold in the USA, it marked a step into the future: “It is clear to us that the traditional plastic SIM card will be replaced by the more environmentally friendly eSIM and become the new standard,” comments Philipp Schulte, Head of Connectivity and IoT at Giesecke & Devrient. The company recently hit 100 million consumer eSIM downloads.

The eSIM for the traditional plan

In addition to Iliad, which is the latest arrival in chronological order, several other operators offer the possibility of using eSIM instead of traditional SIMs. With Tim, the cost of activating an eSIM is €10 for a new number, or €15 for an existing number, with automatic transfer of the tariff plan. Vodafone also distinguishes between new customers and existing users. Anyone who activates a new number can request the eSIM for just one euro, while for existing customers the operation costs €10. Same price for replacing an eSIM at a Vodafone center in the event of theft or loss of your smartphone. WindTRE also offers the possibility of activating eSIMs. Prices are the same as TIM: €10 for a new number, €15 for transferring an existing number. Unlike TIM, which allows you to move the SIM to different devices using the same QR code several times, WindTRE generates a code that can only be used once. To move the eSIM to a new smartphone for free, you need to go to the store, where a new QR Code will be provided.

VeryMobile was the first among the Italian virtual operators to offer an eSIM with a totally digital procedure. In this case, no activation or transfer costs: the QR code can be ordered on the site and can be received free of charge by email up to three times (then a new code costs 10 euros).

CoopVoce provides for the possibility of using eSIM instead of the physical SIM for all offers dedicated to individuals (but not for IoT devices and smartwatches). Existing customers and owners of a compatible smartphone can request a SIM change for an eSIM at a cost of €5.

With Spusu the price is €9.90, both for activating a new number and for those who want to transfer the plan from a physical SIM to the eSIM. The eSIM QR Code can be used as many times as you want to move the number from one smartphone to another. The operator supports activating the eSIM on only one device at a time. As for WindTRE and VeryMobile, it is not possible to use the eSIM profile on an Apple Watch, but it can instead be activated on compatible iPads.

For smartwatches

Only two providers offer the possibility of using one’s number both on the smartphone and on the eSIM of a smartwatch, on which the same subscription is “split”. Vodafone One Number has been around since 2018; it costs €3.99 a month and works with Apple Watch (4th generation onwards) Galaxy Watch (4 and later) and other smartwatches with eSIM. The service allows you to receive calls to your number on your watch even when it is not connected to your phone. For a couple of years, then, TIM has had a similar offer: it’s still called One Number, and it still costs €4.99 a month.