eSim, increasingly easier and cheaper to activate them: the 2023-2024 guide

Fastweb has also joined the ranks of operators that allow you to use eSim, virtual SIMs. In June it was Iliad’s turn. Tim, Wind Tre, Vodafone and Spusu were already offering this possibility.

eSims are therefore fully fledged on the Italian market now. Our operators have been reluctant for years to grant this convenience to customers, to avoid the risk of fueling competition and consequently the price war, which is already very strong in Italy.

Now the last bastions of resistance are falling. Good news for users: Fastweb and Iliad have lower prices than the three historic operators and certainly have a better-known brand than the low-cost Spusu (virtual on the Wind Tre network.

Consequently we now have a vast choice of offers and networks where to activate eSim.

What are SIMs and what are they for?

Let’s remember that the eSim is like a SIM, it does all the things a SIM does, but it is not physical. It has a mobile number and allows you to connect to the relevant operator’s network. The user records it in the mobile phone’s memory – instead of inserting it into the SIM compartment – by framing its QR code (provided by the operator) with the camera. The eSim, in other words, is pure digital data. With an eSim we can therefore, as with a SIM, activate a new number, change operator with portability of our number; but also make a switch from SIM to eSim with your operator. In this third case, operators often ask you to follow a different activation procedure: via their app.

The advantages

The advantages are numerous. In smartwatches – where the first eSims arrived in Italy – there is no alternative to the virtual SIM (to have a number), for reasons of space. Apart from this, the advantage of the eSim is the quick activation, at little or no cost. However, there are operators who charge it and perhaps even ask you to go to the shop; even in this case, however, the arrival of new competition on eSims is good news to push for an improvement in conditions. Another advantage is the possibility of having multiple telephone numbers (one work and one personal) and multiple tariff plans on the same smartphone at the same time. Without the need for dual SIM smartphones or to change the SIM from time to time. Especially useful for traveling: we can put an operator on the eSim that gives us a better offer for that country. Finally, it is a more ecological choice than the physical SIM.

The disadvantages

The main disadvantage is that the eSim is closely tied to the mobile phone. If we break it to the point where it becomes unusable, we can’t even use the number. We can instead move a physical SIM to a spare cell phone. We must then ask the operator for a new activation of the eSim. Another disadvantage is that not all operators have eSims, but as we have seen the situation has improved in recent months. Nor are all smartphones compatible. That is, equipped with the chip useful for hosting the (protected) data of the SIM. However, almost all those of the last two-three years are and here too things continue to improve.

Costs and activation methods

Once these limits are exceeded, we must choose the offer and the operator. With eSims we access the normal offers available on a physical SIM. However, the activation methods and costs change in some cases. Fastweb, for example, forces you to go to a shop (remember that the possibility, with operators, of having the SIM sent with identity recognition online or via postman has now become established) Activation costs are the same as physical SIM cards: 10 euros, with the exception of the pay-as-you-go mobile offer for which they are 5 euros. Iliad allows for easy activation, even online, at a cost of 9.99 euros, for those who are not already Iliad users. Same price for those who are but have an offer that costs less than 9.99 euros per month. However, it is free for Iliad users with a rate of 9.99 euros per month. Iliad users can also activate it via the personal area. Tim also has to go to the shop and asks for 10 euros for a new eSim. Price that rises to 15 euros for those who replace a physical SIM. Same conditions with WindTre. It’s better with Vodafone, which also allows online activations and asks for one euro. Finally, Spusu, low cost also for eSims: it has no costs and allows online activation .

