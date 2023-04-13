“Our corporate strategy in the HR area, our integrity and our corporate values, which have always been inspired by gender equality and inclusion, have been rewarded” commented Ettore Sorace, HR Director of the Esprinet Group

In view of its ongoing commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusion in the workplace, ESPRINETa reference group in Southern Europe in the consultancy, sale and rental of technological products and IT security, has obtained the first level (of the three envisaged) of the Certificazione EDGE (Equity, Diversity and Gender Equality). For all certified companies, a strong organizational culture was recognized, actions in the welfare area, with some additional “bonuses” for some specific categories of employees to support parenting, disabilities and care giving, and those aimed at improving the work-life balance .

Esprinet takes sides in favor of gender equality

There are only seven EDGE Certified companies in Italy, six in Spain and the Group is the first certified in the Information Technology sector in the countries in which it operates. The certification process involves a rigorous review of gender representation in terms of hiring and promotion, pay equity, the effectiveness of policies and practices, and the inclusiveness of an organization’s culture. An integral part of the evaluation is the analysis of statistical data, the review of policies and practices and a comprehensive survey of employees to evaluate the perception of professional development opportunities.

"We are proud to have obtained this Group-wide recognition, the only one in the Information Technology sector that is EDGE Certified in our reference countries. Our corporate strategy in the HR area, our integrity and our corporate values, which have always been inspired by gender equality and inclusion, have been rewarded. We will continue to undertake training initiatives and programs to foster a diverse and inclusive work environment," he commented Ettore Sorace, HR Director of the Esprinet group.