ESRB Rates Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth with Teen Rating – What to Expect from the Game

The ESRB Rates Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Fans of the popular and long-running Final Fantasy series are eagerly anticipating the release of the latest installment, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, set to debut at the end of February. As the release date draws near, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has given us a glimpse of what to expect by rating the game.

According to the ESRB, Rebirth is described as an “action role-playing game in which players follow the story of Cloud Strife, a mercenary who seeks to save the Earth from evil. Players explore fantasy landscapes, perform missions, and battle monsters and soldiers in frenetic melee combat.” However, the rating also highlights elements that are not typically associated with the Final Fantasy series.

The ESRB’s description of the game includes mentions of cries of pain, crashes, explosions, blood splatters, and pooling after characters are slashed with swords, often in slow motion. Furthermore, the rating points out that some of the female characters are designed to be revealing, and the game features suggestive dialogue, alcohol content, vulgar language, and scenes including smoking and a hookah pipe.

Given the graphic nature of these elements, it’s a bit surprising that the game only received a teen rating from the ESRB. When you list what the ESRB is citing, it sounds more like content from a game like Grand Theft Auto rather than the typically fantasy-themed Final Fantasy series.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is scheduled to debut on PS5 on November 29, 2024. As fans eagerly await its release, it remains to be seen how the game will be received in light of the ESRB’s detailed rating.