ESRB removes Xbox Stray page

Yesterday we revealed that Stray-gets-ready-for-its-arrival-on-xbox-consoles-1266933/” title=”Stray is ready for the arrival of the Xbox console” target=”_blank”> revealed that it looks like Stray will Released on Xbox shortly after becoming a PC and PlayStation exclusive in the summer. The source is the Software Ratings Board ESRB, who has a Stray/” title=”[email protected]” target=”_blank”>Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X Dedicated page, almost confirming it’s coming (they don’t do age ratings for fun).

But since then, that page has been lost, giving you only a“404 error”information. A reasonable guess is that Sony (who paid to keep the game off the Xbox for 12 months) and/or publisher Annapurna Interactive asked them to do so. We firmly believe that Stray is actually launching on Xbox, but we probably won’t hear about it until the timed exclusive deal ends in July – unless PEGI or similar organizations in other markets publish their age ratings in the same way as ESRB, This is very common.