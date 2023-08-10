Eternal Tribulation x Neil: A Cross-Border Martial Arts Battle Royale with Hidden Surprises and Limited Luxury Gifts

“Eternal Tribulation” x “Neil” Collaboration Brings Excitement to Martial Arts Battle Royale

The highly anticipated martial arts battle royale game, “Eternal Tribulation” x “Neil” cross-border linkage, made its debut today (10th). The official release of the cooperative CG has left players awestruck with its stunning visual effects and gripping plot tension. But that’s not all – the game also features hidden easter eggs and surprises for players to discover.

In the first wave of information exposure, it was revealed that there will be a variety of classic character costumes and gorgeous weapons from “Neil”. From the lobby to the world map, players can uncover different hidden details related to “Neil” in the game, enhancing their immersion in the linked dimensional world of “Eternal Tribulation” x “Neil”.

Among the classic costumes unveiled in this update are the beloved 2B and 9S outfits from “NieR: Automata”, as well as the legendary weapons known as the broadsword “Pure White Promise” and the Taisword “Black Oath”. In addition to A2, players can also expect appearances from Kenny and Nier from “Neil: Artificial Life”.

But it’s not just costumes and weapons that the collaboration brings. “NieR” easter eggs have been injected into the game, providing hidden surprises in the lobby and world map.

Players will encounter all kinds of fun elements in the game. For example, in the hall of Penglai Island, the appearance of robbery balls and giant paper kites seems to have undergone subtle changes. Meanwhile, in the maps of Fire Luo Kingdom and Jukuzhou, unknown robots and pure white flowers add to the mysterious atmosphere of the game.

To celebrate the launch of the “Neil” collaboration, the official also introduced a limited luxury gift event. Players have the opportunity to draw a limited peripheral gift from “Eternal Tribulation” by leaving a message on a designated post.

The event, which runs from August 10, 2023, to August 27, 2023, invites players to leave a message on the official FB community post and share it to qualify for the limited merchandise draw.

Fans of “The Infinity” are thrilled with the “Eternal Tribulation” x “Neil” collaboration and can’t wait to explore the exciting new features and surprises that await them in the game.

