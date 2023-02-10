Home Technology Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Coming This Summer
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Coming This Summer

The game that was announced during the Nintendo Direct late Wednesday, but somewhat lost in all the major announcements and trailers, was Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. These are the first three games in Atlus’ maze quest series, now being remastered for PC and Switch, in one convenient package.

The Switch version has additional features such as“Touch screen mapping function”, will definitely come in handy when staggering through a maze.There is still one“Remastered soundtrack and quality of life improvements, including difficulty selection and save slots”. .

The Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection launches on PC and Switch on June 1, and the first trailer and screenshots can be viewed below.

