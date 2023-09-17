EU announces wind power package – these are the pioneers and the states in need of support

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced the introduction of a new European wind energy package. In her State of the European Union address on Wednesday, she underlined the wind industry’s “central role” in delivering the EU Green Deal, but also highlighted a number of particular challenges it faces.

Wind energy is becoming more and more important

The European Union wants to pursue one of the most ambitious goals in the world in the expansion of renewable energy and is continuing to work towards the goal of covering 42.5% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

Since the 1980s, wind energy has steadily increased in importance in Europe’s electricity generation. In 2022, wind power covered 17 percent of the total electricity consumption on the European continent since the first wind farms were built at the end of the 20th century.

Challenges in the field of renewable energy

The European Union will soon present a package of measures to support its wind power industry, especially as renewable energy companies struggle with challenges such as inflation. Ursula von der Leyen said specifically on Wednesday: “The industry is currently facing a mix of challenges. That’s why we will present a European wind power package – in close cooperation with industry and the Member States. We will accelerate approvals even further. We will improve auction systems across the EU. We will focus on skills, access to finance and stable supply chains.”

Which European countries are pioneering the transition to wind energy?

Denmark, Germany and the United Kingdom are considered long-standing pioneers in the wind energy industry. WindEurope, an association promoting the use of wind energy in Europe, told Euronews that Denmark contributed the most to wind power in energy consumption last year at 55 percent, followed by Ireland (34 percent), the United Kingdom (28 percent) and Germany (26 percent).

Germany would still be at the forefront when it comes to future wind energy projects, but other countries are expected to catch up: Sweden and Finland are better than Germany when it comes to onshore wind energy, while the UK dominates the offshore wind energy market. This success is said to be partly due to “stable laws and clear targets for wind energy” in these countries, according to Paweł Czyżak, senior energy and climate data analyst at the think tank Ember. “The main lesson I would take from countries like Denmark, Germany and the UK is that you need to have a clear and stable strategy and ambitious goals. Then you align all other guidelines and spatial planning and permits as well as network planning, etc. with this in mind,” says Czyżak about the details.

Implementation in many European countries still needs improvement

He pointed to other countries such as Latvia, which had high potential for wind power but did not have clear goals to turn their plans into reality. There would also be problems in Italy because the approval process gives the authorities a right of veto. This often leads to “aborted projects and creates an unsafe environment.”

New technologies in floating wind power, where turbines are not anchored to the seabed, have expanded the possibilities for more wind energy in countries such as Portugal, Spain and Greece. Meanwhile, countries like Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic and Latvia need to be put “on the development map” and receive more recognition, Czyżak said.

Cooperation between member states is crucial

He emphasized the difficulties of attracting attention, investors and financing in these countries, particularly in view of the “approval hurdles in larger actor countries” such as Germany. It is therefore important to “tap the untapped potential in countries” where there are fewer obstacles.

It is particularly crucial that all EU countries work together to achieve the EU target for renewable energy by 2030. To achieve this, the EU bloc would have to deploy “at least 50 percent more capacity annually than originally planned, which means 31 GW instead of the expected 19 to 20 GW”. According to the expert, this would only be possible if countries such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria, which have not yet exploited their full wind energy potential, made greater efforts and increasingly relied on offshore wind energy.

Modvion: The world‘s largest wooden wind turbine tower will go into operation in 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

