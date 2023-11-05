EU asks banks to intervene on climate risks

The European Banking Authority has required banks to incorporate environmental and social risks into Pillar 1 of the minimum capital requirements to more readily address climate-related risks. It is the first banking authority in the world to decide like this.

On the subject of finance and ESG, the European Union requires greater attention from banks on the issue of climate-related environmental and social risks. Not only that, it has undertaken a review of the Pillar 1 framework to ensure that these risks are incorporated.

He did it recently with an initiative that is unprecedented in the world. The European Banking Authority has published a report in which it recommends improvements to the Pillar 1 framework (dedicated to minimum capital requirements) in order to “capture environmental and social risks”. As he points out BloombergFor the first time in the world, Europe’s main banking regulator is reviewing the framework that sets capital requirements “so that financiers reflect environmental and social risks in mandatory sector-wide ‘buffer zones’”.

The EBA document focuses on the role of environmental and social risks “in the prudential framework of credit institutions and investment firms”. Taking a risk-based approach, it assesses how the current prudential framework captures environmental and social risks. It is not limited to this: the Authority recommends improvements aimed at accelerating the integration of environmental and social risks into Pillar 1, convinced that these proposed improvements can “support the transition to a more sustainable economy, while ensuring that the banking sector remains resilient”.

Finance and ESG: risks related to climate change

The EU Banking Authority is aware that environmental and social risks are changing the risk profile of the banking sector and are expected to become more important over time. Here the relationship between finance and ESG comes into play, among whose risks climate change is considered in the foreground, which has and will have significant consequences at an environmental and social level. Not only that: the impact is also very high on an economic level. According to the White House, extreme phenomena exacerbated by climate change could cost the United States federal budget around two trillion dollars every year between now and 2100.

Companies also pay these costs. The European Investment Bank, in a survey published this year, highlighted that around 64% of EU companies have been affected by the physical risks (floods, hurricanes, etc.) of climate change. The problem is that only 36% of all EU companies have already taken measures to strengthen resilience against these risks, consisting mainly of investments in solutions to avoid or reduce exposure to these risks. Only 13% of companies have taken out insurance to compensate for climate-related losses.

If businesses are at risk, so are the banks that lend them money. They are also in search of remedies for this situation, which also involve the implementation of the green transition, which in turn requires significant investments. The ECB (European Central Bank) has analyzed what the opportunities and critical issues posed on this topic could be. It found that banks are exposed to higher credit risk if the transition has to be rushed to a later stage and investments are needed quickly at higher costs.

“In the late transition, banks can expect an increase in credit risk of more than 100% by 2030 compared to 2022, while in the accelerated transition the increase is only 60%.”

The Bank of England has also put banks and insurers on notice: if they fail to manage climate risks as a “first order” problem they could face a 10% to 15% drop in annual profits and higher capital requirements .

The EBA recommendations

Immediate action is therefore needed and needed as quickly as possible. This is why the EBA report recommends risk-based improvements to the risk categories of the “Pillar 1” regulatory framework and makes calls for short-term actions to be taken over the next three years. In this regard he believes:

“at this stage, that the most coherent solution from a risk-based prudential perspective is to address environmental risks through effective use and targeted changes to the existing prudential regime rather than through dedicated treatments such as supporting or penalizing factors”.

The European Banking Authority proposes various measures in this regard. First of all it requires you to include environmental risks within the stress test programs both within the internal ratings approach and the internal models approach within the fundamental review of the trading book. Furthermore encourages the inclusion of environmental and social factors as part of external credit assessments by credit rating agencies. Promotes the inclusion of environmental and social factors such as part of the due diligence requirements e di evaluation of real estate collateral.

EBA also proposes to require institutions to identify whether environmental and social factors constitute triggers for losses due to operational risk. Finally, he recommends developing progressively parameters for measuring concentration risk linked to the environment as part of supervisory reporting.

Climate and environmental risks: banks still behind, according to the ECB

The recommendations of the EU Banking Authority on finance and ESG are not new or even isolated in terms of finance and climate. Last spring the ECB itself published an assessment (the third) on the progress made by European banks in disclosing climate and environmental risks. What emerges is not positive for banks. In fact, we read that:

“Although banks have increased the information they publish over the past year, the quality of their disclosures is still too low to meet future supervisory standards. Europe’s largest banks generally have better information than their non-EU counterparts, but still fail to fully meet the ECB’s expectations. European banks must prepare to comply with tougher EU rules on climate and environmental risk disclosure that come into force this year.”

The new requirements, outlined in the EBA report, mark the first of what will be an ongoing reworking of the capital framework within which European banks will have to operate. The aim is to reflect the growing threat to financial stability that regulators now contemplate through ESG factors such as climate change and inequality.

Finance and ESG, the criticisms of the banks

For their part, banking institutions have already criticized this. Already last year the European Banking Federation (EBF), the main representative voice of the European banking sector (it has 33 national banking associations in Europe which together represent around 3,500 banks) defined it when speaking about the capital return of Pillar 1 for climate risk “the wrong tool for the right purpose”. In a statement, he highlighted that there is awareness that climate change will lead to new considerations on risks, also highlighting how the prudential framework offers multiple tools to progressively address them. Here he criticizes the EBA and ECB, not quoting them directly, but talking about “some” who argue that capital increases set in Pillar 1 should be imposed using risk-weighted adjustment factors. Here’s the thrust:

“The lesson of the pandemic has taught us that Pillar 1 is not the right measure at this time. It would make the regulation stricter, but not more robust.”

On the one hand therefore the supervisory bodies, on the other the banks both grappling with increasingly volatile and worrying scenarios. What to do then? According to Jose Manuel Campa, president of the EBA, the only solution is to work in synergy. In an interview reported by Bloomberg he stated that:

“We have to be forward-thinking and we have to accept that we have to be forward-thinking. So we have to be willing to work more with scenarios. Climate is likely to increase correlations between those risks that were previously thought to be diversified. Some that you thought were unrelated will be very related.”

breaking latest news © (Article protected by copyright)

Share this: Facebook

X

