EU Commission: “labels” on AI content are needed against fake news

European and US officials said last week that they are drafting a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence that could be ready within weeks, and could be a way to close the gap before EU rules on AI actually enter into force.

New rules in force since the end of August

Similar voluntary commitments will become legal obligations at the end of August under the EU’s Digital Services Act, which will force the biggest tech companies to better police their platforms to protect users from hate speech, disinformation and other harmful material. Jourova said, however, that such companies should start labeling AI-generated content immediately.

Most digital giants are already signed up to the EU’s anti-disinformation code, which requires companies to measure their work in fighting false information and publish regular reports on their progress. Twitter exited this group of companies last month, in what appeared to be another move by Elon Musk to ease restrictions on the social media company after buying it last year.

The outing drew a severe rebuke, with Jourova herself calling it a mistake. Twitter faces a major test later this month, when European Commissioner Thierry Breton travels to his San Francisco office with a team to carry out a “stress test” intended to measure the platform’s ability to comply with the Digital Services Act Breton, who is in charge of the union’s digital policy, told reporters he will also visit other Silicon Valley tech companies including OpenAI, chip maker Nvidia and Meta.

