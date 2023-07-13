EU Commission wants to relax rules on genetic engineering

In recent years, the guidelines within the EU have been strict, especially for food for human consumption. In 2022, however, the Commission conducted a public consultation on EU genetic engineering law, and in the summer an expert survey on the subject. A trend towards deregulation was already apparent here. Last Wednesday, the EU Commission finally presented new plans for a much more relaxed approach to the “New Genetic Engineering (NGT)” in agriculture. Numerous voices from Austrian politics clearly reject the project.

New genetic engineering with two categories

Last week in Brussels, the EU Commission proposed exempting certain varieties from the strict EU rules on genetic engineering, provided that the new plants could also have been created using conventional breeding methods. The aim of the planned deregulation is, among other things, to produce new plants more quickly that are more resistant to water shortages or pests, for example.

This proposal for the so-called “new genetic engineering” is intended to significantly soften the current strict rules for testing and labeling in the future. It would therefore no longer be clear to consumers whether an end product has been genetically modified or contains genetically modified components.

So-called new genetic engineering (NGT) refers to a series of methods that change the genome of a plant. According to the Commission’s proposal, “new genetic engineering” products should now be divided into two categories. Category 1 includes all plants and products that meet certain criteria and that, in the Commission’s opinion, could also be produced using conventional methods of conventional breeding, Category 2 all other plants and products that were produced using “new genetic engineering”. While category 2 continues to be subject to GMO legislation, albeit with reduced requirements in terms of safety assessment and detection methods, there are to be massive changes in approval and labeling requirements for category 1.

Without labeling there is no freedom of choice

The proposal no longer envisages labeling for NGT1 products of “New Genetic Engineering”. This leads to a significant loss of transparency in the food trade for producers, retailers and customers, because it is then no longer clear whether it is an NGT1 product. Thus, the right to freedom of choice for consumers, but also for producers, is abolished.

It hails criticism from Austria

“We have positioned ourselves in Austria as a pioneer in organic and non-GMO agriculture. Strict regulations also for the so-called ‘new genetic engineering’ are a common government position. The Commission’s proposal is a danger for the Austrian way of farming and also takes away consumers’ freedom of choice,” agree Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), Consumer Protection Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP). Lower Austrian MEP Günther Sidl, the chief negotiator for the European Social Democrats, also criticizes the project: “The EU Commission now wants to pretend that genetic engineering is harmless and almost something natural. The genetic engineering lobby could not have wished for more.”

New genetic engineering: 94 percent for maintaining the labeling requirement

