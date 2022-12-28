Home Technology EU digital innovation focuses on AI and cybersecurity for SMEs
To date, the Commission has identified, for Italy, thirty European Digital Innovation Hubs which are entrusted with the task of guiding and guaranteeing the digital transformation of companies (in particular SMEs and Small Mid Caps) and Public Administration, through the adoption of technologies digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and cyber security.

Brussels’ goal is to support member countries in the development of exponential technologies in order to make Europe independent of the systems and solutions of non-member countries, in order to achieve European digital technological sovereignty through the adoption of the most advanced.

The network of European Digital Innovation Poles (EDIH) is a central tool of the Digital Europe program for the digitization of European industry and is aligned with the fundamental pillar of the Digitization mission within the Pnrr, for the implementation of which about 50 billion euros.

The Edihs are designed both to meet the innovation needs of existing production chains, supporting them in their digitization process, and to create new ones by providing them with all the skills and competences necessary to autonomously carry out certain digital services.

Of the Italian Edih hubs, seven will be able to count on the partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo, by virtue of which the banking group will participate, together with the other partners in the research and innovation ecosystem, in the activities of each of the digital innovation hubs, thus promoting the possibility for client companies to get to know and test the most advanced digital technologies, as well as to take advantage of technical and financial expertise to access financing mechanisms.

