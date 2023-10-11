EU gives Meta 24 hours to stop disinformation on conflict in Israel

Meta has 24 hours to put a stop to the proliferation of misinformation on its platforms. Otherwise you could face sanctions. European Commissioner for Industry and Internal Market Thierry Breton has warned the holding company of Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp about the increase in false information on its platforms. The commissioner has given Mark Zuckerberg’s companies one day to communicate his measures and what remedies he intends to adopt. A similar measure was taken yesterday against X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

“Following the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas against Israel, we are witnessing a wave of illegal content and disinformation spread across the EU via certain platforms,” warns Breton. Which urges Zuckerberg to exercise maximum vigilance in order to “ensure rigorous compliance with the DSA rules”, which provide for “prompt, diligent and objective action” by platforms “following reports of illicit content” and the introduction of “proportionate and effective mitigation measures”.

Among the fake videos, many are taken from hyper-realistic video games

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with videos and photos denouncing attacks against civilians, the use of phosphorus bombs by the Israeli army, and guerrilla actions by Hamas militiamen. But these videos often turn out to be fake. Sometimes taken from hyper-realistic video games come Arma III, of which frames or seconds are widespread in which we see bombings and downed helicopters. Videos that to a careful eye almost immediately reveal themselves to be fakes, but which often end up in the pile of images, accusations and claims. Increasing the confusion and polarization of opinions which seems to characterize social media more than ever before.

In his letter to Zuckerberg, the commissioner refers to the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel after which “we see illegal content and disinformation being disseminated in the EU through certain platforms”. That’s not an exaggeration. Just take a look at social media to realize this. Many analysts consider the spread of false information on social media in these times to be “unprecedented”.

It’s the fault of X and Telegram, where there is little or no control, some say. It is the fault of the conflict itself, which pits Palestine against Israel, one of the most divisive issues ever, say others. But perhaps there is also another element to do with it. The widespread diffusion of paid accounts. Verified accounts with a blue check with eight euros a month, which gain credibility and popularity thanks to the token paid to the platforms. Instagram, X or Telegram, it doesn’t matter.

Paid verification pushes content. Even if not true and denied

Justin Peden, a researcher at Osint (an Open Source Intelligence project with the aim of investigating and verifying information online) wrote on X that for several reasons “this is the most difficult time I have ever experienced covering a crisis” . The reason? “The links that may be more reliable, those of traditional media, are now simply photos on X. Reporters in the field struggle to reach the public with the push of the paid blue tick.”

Reporters in the field have difficulty reaching the general public, says the researcher. On the other hand, any person at home and with the paid blue check can secure a much larger audience by spreading artificial news. The opposite of grassroots, participatory journalism.

