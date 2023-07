The European Parliament yesterday approved the hotly debated EU nature protection law. Despite stubborn opposition from Conservative MPs, a majority of MPs voted to restore degraded ecosystems. The new law is seen as a cornerstone of the EU’s green ambitions and aims to protect the nature of Europe’s degraded lands and seas where still possible […]

