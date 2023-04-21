EU Parliament takes action against anonymous payments

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Co. should be traceable in the future. At least that’s what the EU Parliament has decided.

Image: Canva

Cryptocurrency payments are usually anonymous. That’s good for data protection, but in return it’s a treat for scammers who want to keep their activities secret. In order to be able to contain this illegal area better, the majority of the EU Parliament has now voted for strict rules.

On Thursday, MEPs adopted the first EU rule on tracing transfers of crypto assets and “e-money tokens” by 529 votes to 29, with 14 abstentions. The new rules are intended to ensure that transfers of crypto assets can always be traced and suspicious transactions can be blocked. Payment service providers must ensure that information on the payer and the payee is transmitted throughout the payment chain. The rules do not apply to person-to-person transfers of crypto assets without a provider, or between providers acting on their own behalf.

In addition, the EU Parliament voted for common rules for supervision, consumer protection and environmental protection for crypto assets and crypto currencies. In the future, consumers should be better informed about the risks, costs and fees associated with their transactions. In addition, important service providers will have to disclose their energy consumption.

“Today there are around 10,000 different crypto assets. With the MiCA regulation, we are bringing order to the wild west of the blockchain world,” says Stefan Berger (EPP). “ Europe will be the first continent with comprehensive regulation for crypto assets. For new approvals in the EU, it must be ensured in future that their business model does not endanger our currency stability.”

What: EU-Parliament