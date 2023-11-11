Euclid Space Telescope Captures First Images and Begins Historic Mission

Euclid Space Telescope Captures First Images and Covers 2 Billion Galaxies

The Euclid Space Telescope, which was launched in July of this year, has reached a stable hovering point about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The telescope has been busy mapping 1/3 of the sky and covering 2 billion galaxies, which will result in the most accurate 3D map of the universe in history.

The European Space Agency held a press conference at the European Space Operations Center in Darmstadt, Germany to announce the first five images taken by the Euclid Space Telescope. These images demonstrate the telescope’s ability to capture the vast sky with extremely high precision, including incredible shots of the Horsehead Nebula and various spiral and irregular galaxies.

According to the European Space Agency, the telescope has revealed more than 100,000 galaxies lurking in the background of the Perseus Galaxy Cluster, some of which have never been seen before and are located some 10 billion light-years away. The Euclid Space Telescope is being hailed as a “dark universe detective” with the mission to investigate the composition of the universe which is roughly 95% dark matter and dark energy, about which humans know very little.

By capturing light that took 10 billion years to arrive near Earth, the Euclid Space Telescope aims to delve into the question of how dark energy drove the expansion of the universe in the 13.8 billion years since the Big Bang.

In other news, several college students in Ningbo used helium balloons to send a teddy bear 28,000 meters into the air. The video posted online sparked heated debate, with some praising the students for learning real skills in college, while others questioned the impact on aircraft flight safety.

Senior Captain Chen Jianguo emphasized the importance of following strict regulations regarding the release of balloons to high altitudes. He encouraged individuals to apply for permission from relevant departments before attempting similar feats.

Despite these concerns, the students defended their decision to release the bear in the Northeast, stating that after careful consideration and feedback from relevant departments, they were given the green light to proceed with the project.

The Euclid Space Telescope’s discoveries and the college students’ balloon project have certainly sparked discussion and captivated the public’s attention. Time will tell how these developments will continue to impact our understanding of the universe and inspire future endeavors.

Share this: Facebook

X

