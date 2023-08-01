Home » Euclid Telescope Enters Orbit to Unlock the Secrets of Dark Matter and Dark Energy
Date: August 1, 2023

Europe Launches Euclid Telescope to Explore Dark Matter and Dark Energy

[Washington] – The European Space Agency (ESA) successfully launched the “Euclid” (Euclid) astronomical telescope on July 1, which has now entered orbit at its destination. The primary objective of the mission is to explore the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. In an exciting development, the agency has released the first batch of test photos captured by Euclid.

The star-studded photos were taken during the commissioning phase of Euclid. Although the telescope is still being fine-tuned, the European Space Agency stated that the initial tests demonstrated Euclid’s capability of undertaking complex tasks.

Euclid project manager, Giuseppe Racca, expressed his excitement about the first images, stating, “After more than 11 years designing and developing Euclid, it’s exciting to see the first images.”

After its launch from Florida, the Euclid satellite traveled approximately 1.5 million kilometers to reach its observation orbit. The Euclid telescope aims to create the largest-ever map of the universe, covering more than a third of the sky and capturing 2 billion galaxies.

By capturing light that has taken 10 billion years to reach Earth, the map created by Euclid will provide unprecedented insights into 13.8 billion years of cosmic history. This ambitious mission will shed light on the enigmatic subjects of dark matter and dark energy, deepening our understanding of the universe.

Euclid’s launch marks a significant milestone in space exploration, offering scientists and astronomers an invaluable tool to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos on an unprecedented scale.

As the mission progresses, scientists eagerly await new insights and discoveries that Euclid will unveil. The ESA’s Euclid telescope brings hope and excitement in expanding our knowledge of the universe, providing a potential leap forward in our understanding of dark matter and dark energy.

Euclid is poised to revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos and pave the way for future scientific breakthroughs in the field of astronomy.

