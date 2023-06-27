Home » Eurobike 2023: More bikes are not possible
Technology

Eurobike 2023: More bikes are not possible

by admin
Eurobike 2023: More bikes are not possible

Trade fair theme cargo bike: This one from Ca Go from Koblenz weighs 34 kilos and tows almost 150 kilos. From 5900 euros. Image: manufacturer

The bicycle industry met at the 31st Eurobike in Frankfurt. It was about much more than just the bike, which is gradually becoming an all-rounder.

The future belongs to the bicycle. A week before the start of the world‘s largest bicycle fair, the current state of affairs was discussed between birch trunks and pylons. The stage design can be described as successful, as it symbolized both the leisure and the transport factor of the bicycle. “Hello Future” was written in large letters behind the moderator, guests and new products. And that’s where the journey should go. The bicycle is considered a central component of the energy and transport transition.

Dirk Heidrich, Eurobike project manager, could look forward to more than 1900 exhibitors from 62 nations. The fact that a few big names were missing from the exhibitor lists this year did not spoil the mood. Burkhard Stork, Managing Director of the Two-Wheeler Industry Association (ZIV), reported full warehouses at manufacturers and suppliers – with a generally restrained consumer mood. The market was correspondingly mixed last spring, and the overall situation was somewhat confusing.

See also  Healed from sarcoma, pedaling testifies to his rebirth after cancer - Medicine

You may also like

With Google Play, 5G, and 100W wired/wireless fast...

Tech Diary — June 2023

Prize 2031, call closed: 450 startups for 55...

Aldi sells mobile air coolers with evaporative cooling...

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is “not a game”

Prize 2031, call closed: 450 startups for 55...

Final Fantasy XVI has an Easter egg dedicated...

Convenient cooling without electricity: water atomizers for patios...

The new pixel-style Roguelike strategy card game “Shogun...

Cut injuries: robotic lawnmowers do not recognize hedgehogs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy