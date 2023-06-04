Europe and the USA towards a document with…

That artificial intelligence is a highly debated topic in recent months is there for all to see. Especially in the declinations that concern generative AI, that is capable of creating new contents. Whether they are textual (think of ChatGPT) or graphic (think of Midjourney).

But for a few days the debate has focused on the need to give rules to artificial intelligence. THEInitially, fears about artificial intelligence took on apocalyptic tones. We have read of educational institutions that banned it (and then backtracked) and characters like Elon Musk who signed open letters indicating AI as the absolute evil (only to later confess that they themselves are working on projects of artificial intelligence).

AI and the rules problem

But, as we said, in recent days there has been a more detailed focus on the potential of AI, and above all on the need to give certain rules.

Bill Gates did it from the AI ​​Forward stage. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has done so several times, ending up by setting up a 1 million dollar tender for ten innovative projects on the regulation of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence: differences between Europe and the USA

However, beyond personal initiatives, one of the main problems concerning the regulations on artificial intelligence lies in the difference between Europe and the USA.

In fact, that is, that the EU adopts much more stringent rules regarding, in general, the protection of the privacy of Internet users.

Take, for example, the GDPR, the European data protection regulation. By virtue of which Meta, which transferred European data to the US (bypassing the GDPR), will have to pay a record fine of 1.2 billion euros.

Yet, surprisingly, the striking differences in severity between Europe and the US could be smoothed out precisely on the issue of artificial intelligence. In what sense?

Artificial intelligence, Europe and the USA towards a common code of conduct

This was announced by the EU Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (and the double declaration already has its value).

As far as artificial intelligence is concerned, Europe and the USA will soon adopt a shared code of conduct.

A first agreement was ratified during a meeting of the Europe-United States Trade and Technology Council, a trade policy coordination body. And precisely during the meeting held on Wednesday 31 May in the Swedish city of Lulea.

Blinken stressed the urgency of the document, given the way AI is gaining momentum. Conscious that any defensive attitude would by now be anachronistic (as well as senseless, because AI – if used with discernment – can really bring enormous advantages), Europe and the USA will have to take care, if anything, to standardize artificial intelligence.

A first draft of the joint document should already be ready in the coming weeks. With the aim, said Antony Blinken, of “establishing voluntary codes of conduct that are open to all like-minded countries.”

The document

Little has been leaked of the content of the document, even if the spirit that innervates it and the need to prepare it quickly is clear.

The text reads: “It is essential to promote responsible AI innovation that respects rights and security and guarantees benefits in line with shared democratic values”.

First of all, the common feeling of Europe and the USA on artificial intelligence can be deduced. But also the increasingly pressing need for its reasonable use. Both to minimize the bogeyman that generative AI is a tool capable of complicating our lives, for example by decimating millions of jobs. Both to avoid a reckless use up to involuntary comedy, like that of the American lawyer who relied on ChatGPT to draw up a legal document. Except that the chatbot has seen fit to invent a series of legal precedents.

The node of the EU AI Act

A joint EU-US code of conduct on artificial intelligence is crucial for another reason as well.

The future EU regulation on the subject, known by the acronym EU AI Act, will not be ready before 2025.

While, as Margrethe Vestager pointed out, we need to hurry. Because AI “is developing at astounding speeds, and common standards are needed for society to be able to trust what is happening.”