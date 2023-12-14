Europe finds agreement on the Rider directive: so they can no longer be considered fake self-employed

No more fake autonomous riders. Negotiators from the European Parliament and Council have reached an agreement on the directive to improve the working conditions of delivery drivers on digital platforms. It aims to ensure correct classification of the employment status of those who were once considered ‘cycle delivery boys’.

The directive introduces the first European-level rules on work management using algorithms and artificial intelligence. There are currently around 5.5 million riders in Europe. Based on the latest available data, around 700 thousand in Italy according to various estimates. Workers who are not currently considered employees, therefore being denied rights such as minimum wage – in countries where it exists – holidays, contributions and sickness.

The new rules provide that a rider is no longer considered self-employed if his employment relationship with the company, or the platform, is characterized by at least two of five established indicators (others, however, may be added by the member states):

That there is a set maximum limit to the amount of money that can be earned; That there is performance supervision, including digitally, through algorithms or artificial intelligence; That there is control over the distribution or assignment of tasks; That there is control of working conditions and restrictions in the choice of working hours; That there are restrictions on the freedom to organize one’s work and rules on one’s appearance (how one should be dressed, for example) or behavior.

The presumption of dependence can be asserted by the worker, his representatives and the competent authorities. The presumption can be rebutted if the platform demonstrates that the relationship is not an employment relationship. The rules also include the obligation to inform workers about the use of algorithms and how they influence the organization of work.

The status of couriers and drivers using apps – such as Uber, Deliveroo or Glovo – has been the subject of controversy around the world. In Italy only Just Eat decided to hire riders last year. Several platforms claim to offer couriers flexibility and freedom to self-work, but many unions say the protections offered are too few. The new rules could cost the home delivery industry between 4.5 and 5 billion a year.

