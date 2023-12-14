Home » Europe finds agreement on the Rider directive: so they can no longer be considered fake self-employed
Technology

Europe finds agreement on the Rider directive: so they can no longer be considered fake self-employed

by admin
Europe finds agreement on the Rider directive: so they can no longer be considered fake self-employed

No more fake autonomous riders. Negotiators from the European Parliament and Council have reached an agreement on the directive to improve the working conditions of delivery drivers on digital platforms. It aims to ensure correct classification of the employment status of those who were once considered ‘cycle delivery boys’.

The directive introduces the first European-level rules on work management using algorithms and artificial intelligence. There are currently around 5.5 million riders in Europe. Based on the latest available data, around 700 thousand in Italy according to various estimates. Workers who are not currently considered employees, therefore being denied rights such as minimum wage – in countries where it exists – holidays, contributions and sickness.

The new rules provide that a rider is no longer considered self-employed if his employment relationship with the company, or the platform, is characterized by at least two of five established indicators (others, however, may be added by the member states):

That there is a set maximum limit to the amount of money that can be earned; That there is performance supervision, including digitally, through algorithms or artificial intelligence; That there is control over the distribution or assignment of tasks; That there is control of working conditions and restrictions in the choice of working hours; That there are restrictions on the freedom to organize one’s work and rules on one’s appearance (how one should be dressed, for example) or behavior.

The presumption of dependence can be asserted by the worker, his representatives and the competent authorities. The presumption can be rebutted if the platform demonstrates that the relationship is not an employment relationship. The rules also include the obligation to inform workers about the use of algorithms and how they influence the organization of work.

See also  Amazon Prime Day: Get a 50-inch Smart TV with 4K Resolution for Just $149

The status of couriers and drivers using apps – such as Uber, Deliveroo or Glovo – has been the subject of controversy around the world. In Italy only Just Eat decided to hire riders last year. Several platforms claim to offer couriers flexibility and freedom to self-work, but many unions say the protections offered are too few. The new rules could cost the home delivery industry between 4.5 and 5 billion a year.

Subjects

You may also like

Rumor: Sega to reboot Altered Beast, Eternal Champions...

On the way to success: The Business Model...

List of cell phones that will be left...

This AI startup is worth two billion euros...

Photos: Review of Astronomical Wonders in 2023 |...

Another new flagship: Xiaomi K70 (Pro) with an...

when, at what time and how to see...

Meta launches Threads in Europe: the anti-Twitter social...

You can now check out your year in...

Apple: These new products could hit the market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy