European and Asian manufacturers excluded from US tax premiums

The US government’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) with massive subsidies for so-called ClimateTech is becoming a show of force. If the Biden administration’s $370 billion subsidy program was initially seen as the beginning of a possible trade war between Europe and the United States, the first concrete effects are now becoming apparent. Because while a number of car manufacturers were initially happy that their electric cars received tax credits of up to 7,500 US dollars (approx. 6,850 euros), the tide is now turning for some. These subsidies are extremely important because they make the often expensive e-cars much more affordable.

However, according to a list by the US Treasury Department and the US tax authority IRS, the tax premiums for the car manufacturers BMW, Volkswagen, Nissan, Rivian, Hyundai and Volvo will no longer apply. Because the tax premiums only get those manufacturers who produce large parts of the battery components in North America or at least assemble them. For a vehicle to earn $3,750 (half the tax credit), 50% of the value of the battery components must be manufactured or assembled in North America. For the second portion of the credit, 40% of the critical minerals must be sourced from the US or a country with which the US has a free trade agreement.

At least at Volkswagen, there is hope that the electric SUV ID.4 will still be on the list of subsidized cars (see below). Meanwhile, you can see that European, South Korean, Japanese and Chinese manufacturers are not getting a chance. It is interesting that with Rivian a US manufacturer was also excluded.

Europeans consider shifting production to the USA

Because these tax credits are of course very attractive, several European groups – including Audi from the Volkswagen Group – have already announced that they will relocate production to the USA. The Swedish battery unicorn Northvolt actually wanted to set up a battery factory in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. After the announcement of the IRA in the USA, where battery production is also being massively subsidized by the state, Northvolt switched to prioritizing the USA.

The USA wants to minimize battery dependency on China and increase battery production in the home country. In fact, however, the domestic car industry in the form of Ford, Tesla and General Motors with the brands Lincoln, Chevrolet, Cadillac and the Stellantis group with the brands Chrysler and Jeep is properly supported with the tax premiums.

Here is the full list of funded vehicles:

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV (2022-2023)

Jeep Wrangler PHEV 4xe (2022-2023)

Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV (2022-2023)

Ford F-150 Lightning (standard and extended range; 2022-2023)

Ford e-Transit (2022)

Ford Mustang Mach-E (standard and extended range; 2022-2023)

Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid (2022)

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring (2022)

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring (2023)

Chevrolet Bolt (2022-2023)

Chevrolet Bolt EUV (2022-2023)

Cadillac LYRIQ (2023-2024)

Chevrolet Silverado EV (2024)

Chevrolet Blazer EV (2024)

Chevrolet Equinox EV (2024)

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range RWD (2022-2023)

Tesla Model 3 Performance (2022-2023)

Tesla Model Y AWD (2022-2023)

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD (2022-2023)

Tesla Model Y Performance (2022)

In Europe, the IRA was understood as a declaration of war. With the Net-Zero Industry Act, the EU Commission has come up with an answer and wants to get the US government to allow EU companies and electric vehicles manufactured in the EU to also benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act. However, this would require new trade agreements.