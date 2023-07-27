Home » European Commission investigates Microsoft for abuse of dominant position with Teams
European Commission investigates Microsoft for abuse of dominant position with Teams

European Commission investigates Microsoft for abuse of dominant position with Teams

We had anticipated it in recent days, and now it’s official: the European Commission is targeting Microsoft, opening a formal investigation into the suspicion of abuse of a dominant position in relation to the Teams videoconferencing service combined with Office 365 and Microsoft 365.

“The Commission – reads a note – is concerned by the competitive advantage that Microsoft could give to Teams” by effectively denying its customers an adequate choice of which service to use.

In recent days, some sources in Brussels had confirmed to Sole24ORE the imminent opening of an investigation, because in the past the Commission had already been the subject of complaints from one of Microsoft Teams’ major competitors, namely Slack.

What is Teams

But what is Microsoft Teams, the subject of the new EU investigation? It is a cloud-based communication and collaboration tool: it offers features such as messaging, calls, video meetings, file sharing and brings together Microsoft and third-party work tools and other applications.

Teams, like other software of its kind, became widely used and well-known during the crucial phases of the Coronavirus epidemic, when remote working became routine for millions of people.

