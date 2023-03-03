The European Commission wants to block TikTok, as he announced at a press conference on February 23, 2023. In line with what Europe would like to do then, the Italian government has also expressed the same intentions. In particular, in the person of the Minister of Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo, releasing an interview with Repubblica. The provision provides for the uninstallation of the application developed by the Asian giant ByteDance, from corporate but also personal devices by 15 March.

The TikTok Block, decision of the European Commission

From the press release of the European Commission, the reasons that prompted the body to take the decision are clear. In particular, it is a preventive measure to ensure IT security and avoid threats. Which according to insiders could undermine the corporate environment of the commission itself.

Furthermore, together with the TikTok block, the Commission has also ordered the monitoring of other social media platforms. The decision is a consequence of the new internal IT security policies for the use of mobile devices for work communications.

It complements the Commission’s long-standing advisory to staff to apply best practice when using social media platforms. And while maintaining a high level of IT awareness in their daily work.

The intention of the oragan therefore is to ensure that its staff are well protected from the increase in cyber threats and incidents. The suspension is in any case an internal company decision strictly limited to the use of the devices subscribed to its mobile service.

How the Chinese giant responded

Being developed in China, TikTok is feared it could steal sensitive data for digital security through the app. In fact, in our country there are 3.2 million civil servants and in this regard Copasir is allegedly taking measures. But the answer from TikTok’s Southern Europe institutional relations manager is more than clear:

The data of Italian users, as well as European ones, are not stored in China but in the United States and Singapore and soon within the European Union in the Irish data center. As publicly stated several times, the Chinese government has never asked for access to our users’ data and where it does, we will not share it Giacomo Lev Mannheimer

Mannheimer then adds, that the data governance strategy is very oriented towards limiting access to data as much as possible. But not only that, this aims to minimize the flow outside Europe, in compliance with strict safety protocols. Finally, the TikTok manager is keen to reiterate the full willingness to clarify the doubts of the Italian government. All in the hope of a confrontation dictated by certain and transparent rules and processes.

TikTok block: the Italian body responsible for investigations

As previously written, Copasir is taking care of carrying out the necessary checks, in order to then take the appropriate decisions. This oragan, whose acronym stands for Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, exercises parliamentary control over the work of our secret services.

The committee was born in 2007 to replace another body, COPACO. In practice, COPASIR systematically and continuously verifies that the activity of the Security Information System is carried out in compliance with the Constitution and the laws, in the exclusive interest and for the defense of the Republic and its institutions.

By precise provision of the law, the chairman of the committee comes from the members who belong to the paramentary groups of the opposition. Its composition is made up of 5 deputies and 5 senators appointed by the respective chambers, to represent both equally.

The timing of a possible measure, however, will be very tight, and a first discussion table could already be held at the beginning of the week, and a synthesis will be sought in the next few days. It is not clear whether it will be a permanent decision by our government, given the views of some politicians. What is known at the moment is that the European Commission will activate the TikTok Block on a temporary basis.