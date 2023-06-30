European entrepreneurs criticize EU AI rules

Airbus, Siemens, Blablacar, TUI and Dr. Oetker: Company representatives warn that the planned rules for artificial intelligence will stifle innovation in Europe.
Jeannette zu Fürstenberg invests in startups with her La Famiglia fund.
PD
It took ten days from the idea to the publication of the open letter in which German and French industry representatives criticized the EU’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI). According to the introductory statement, the current draft law endangers the competitiveness and technological sovereignty of Europe.