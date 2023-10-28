European Space Agency Plans HERA Mission to Study Asteroid Impact Protection

European Space Agency Plans HERA Spacecraft Mission to Study Asteroid Impacts

[NTD News, Beijing time, October 29, 2023] The European Space Agency (ESA) has unveiled its latest plan to send the HERA spacecraft to study the twin asteroids that were artificially impacted last year. This study aims to understand how to protect the Earth from potential asteroid impacts.

In September of last year, NASA’s “Dart” spacecraft successfully hit the harmless asteroid “Dimorphos,” one of the twin stars located millions of miles away. This marked the first time that the orbit of an asteroid had been changed intentionally.

The impact was made by the Boomerang spacecraft, which created a crater on the 525-foot-tall asteroid Dimorphos. Debris from the impact was flung into space. The parent star of Dimorphos is a larger space rock known as Didymos. NASA Administrator noted that following the impact, the asteroid’s orbit around its parent star was shortened by 32 minutes and resulted in a one-week reduction.

Taking inspiration from NASA’s Boomerang mission, the European Space Agency is now planning to conduct detailed post-impact investigations on Dimorphos. The spacecraft assigned to carry out these missions is named “HERA” after the ancient Greek patron saint of marriage, and its launch is scheduled for October 2024.

HERA will carry two small drone-like cubesats to the asteroid Dimorphos. These cubesats will be deployed around the parent star Didymos and the asteroid Dimorphos before finally landing on Dimorphos itself.

Ian Carnelli, ESA Project Manager, explained the goals of the HERA mission. He stated, “HERA’s first mission will carry a radar that will allow us to understand the internal structure of the asteroid. It will also carry a suite of instruments, such as a thermal imaging camera and a multispectral camera, to understand the characteristics of the asteroid. This will provide valuable supplementary information to the data collected by the “Boomerang” mission, enabling us to develop future technologies for asteroid defense.”

Scientists are optimistic that the HERA mission will play a significant role in the development of asteroid defense technology if there is a future threat to Earth from an asteroid.

This news report was compiled by NTDTV reporters Li Qingyi and Tian Yuan.

