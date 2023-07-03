After the approval of Digital Services Act-Digital Markets Act, the European Union is discussing the possibility of introducing new stricter rules for the protection of privacy. The aim is to strengthen the main EU data protection law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of May 2018 but received criticism for the its slow and indulgent implementation.

European Union, stricter rules on privacy

To this day, decision-making power on privacy issues mostly depends on the decisions of Ireland and Luxembourgwho led the investigation into Facebook, Google, Apple, Twitter e Amazon. This is because these companies have their headquarters on the mainland in these cities.

The European Commission has a new proposal ready which it will present 4th Julywith the aim of strengthening citizens’ trust by facilitating a faster resolution of investigations and reducing the number of disputes between supervisory authorities.

According to the latest draft of the regulation, reported by ANSA, Brussels is harmonizing the rules for “cross-border cases”, enabling national guarantors to work together. The guarantors, assembled in the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), last year they had sent a “wish list” to the services of the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, to improve enforcement of the regulation.

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, explained that the European Union wants “turn the tables” in favor of users. Otherwise, big tech companies risk having their operations on the continent dismantled, including through the strengthening of the GDPR.