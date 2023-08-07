Europe’s automakers are gearing up for a price war

Building cheap e-cars is a test for many manufacturers. Some don’t want to risk it at all, others still fail because of the high costs. But in China, many brands are offering affordable electric models – and are thus putting pressure on Europe’s major car manufacturers. Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares reveals how big their lead really is.

Electric cars from China: Europe is preparing for a price war

For European manufacturers is the new Chinese competition in electric cars not easy to crack. Car manufacturers such as BYD, Nio, Geely or SAIC not only have a lot of technical skills, but often also deliver cost advantages with, which many are just beginning to play out step by step.

Carlos Tavares, head of Europe’s newest car group Stellantis, sees an enormous gap between the costs of the Chinese manufacturers and the well-known brands of Europe: “Your price competitiveness is 25 percent better. We have to fight”, says Tavares (source: Automotive News Europe). The push of Chinese brands is for Tavares to be equated with an “invasion”.

Magic limit 25,000 euros: When will cheaper Stromer finally come?

“We need to use our own costs to ensure we continue to make profit – with affordable prices for our middle classes”, the Stellantis boss explains further. You have to find ways with all-electric mid-range models under the mark of 25,000 euros get. This also applies to VW as a goal.

Stellantis wants to undercut the important limit with the upcoming Citroën e-C3, among other things. Also Opel is said to be working on a more affordable electric model. But it will probably not be quite as cheap as the Citroën.

Stellantis is not alone in its analysis that the costs – and prices – for European electric cars urgently need to come down. VW has already set up a strict savings plan to to avoid worse.

So far, many Chinese manufacturers have hardly relied on their price advantage for e-cars:

Also the competition from Renault wants to prepare for what comes out of China. “It’s clear that we’re in competition and that it’s a matter of time, but that’s our business,” explains Renault boss Luca de Meo. The traditional French manufacturer is planning massive cost savings in development and production. With the new e-car generations From 2027, costs are to be reduced by up to 40 percent.

Even before that, de Meo is hoping for an improvement falling raw material and material costs. However, this would probably not only benefit Renault and the European manufacturers, but also the Chinese competition.

